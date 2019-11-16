Williston community members and Bakken workers gathered Friday, Nov. 15, to salute the star players of the oil and gas industry at the API’s eighth annual Petroleum Banquet.
This year’s award winners were as follows:
Industry Innovation — Western Dakota Energy Association's WISE Roads project, which has placed weather stations in the core Bakken counties to help road departments more precisely identify which roads need to be closed and which can remain open. Road closures have an enormous negative impact on the oilfield industry.
Community Service Award — KLX Energy Services for its continued volunteer hours and charitable contributions to community programs, ranging from Bras for a cause to Williston State College and Montana Tech, to name just a few.
Outstanding Achievement Award - group — Secure Energy Services for their efforts to be a good steward in the community, exemplified by numerous hours of time and donations totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Among these, TENORM monitoring equipment for the Williston Fire Department, bullet proof vests for the Williston Police Department, and support of the ND Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program for the past two years.
Outstanding Achievement Individual — Ron Ness for his vision in leading the North Dakota Petroleum Council, which serves as the voice of the oil and gas industry in North Dakota. Under his leadership, the organization has recently rolled out a new safety program that is helping to standardize a high level of safety throughout the state, the One Basin One Way program.
Lifetime Achievement — This honor was given to Larry Laqua and Gary Routh. Laqua retired from the oilfield in 2013. He was a very active member of Williston API, serving as secretary and treasurer for many years. His committee leadership with the golf tournament and chili cook-off for many years helped result in successful events.
Routh, meanwhile, is also active in API meetings and activities in Williston, Sidney and the Dickinson areas. He helped organize and participated in API golf tournaments for many years and is always ready to help where ever and whenever needed.
In addition to the achievement awards, two other awards were given, one for volunteer of the year and the other for MVP.
This year’s volunteer of the year was Heidi Scott, for selfless efforts beginning in 2015 helping with API events, from stuffing envelopes at committee meetings and ditty bags at the golf tournament to setting up and tearing down the Golf Tournament Banquet.
The MVP award, meanwhile, was handed out to Monte “FRACN8R” Besler, who is well-known throughout the oilfield industry as a go-to resource, a walking encyclopedia of oilfield technology. He is always willing to help and mentor others in the industry, and has contributed his talents to many universities, industry councils and groups like Williston SPE and Williston API.
The Williston Herald will have complete coverage of the API Petroleum Banquet in the Tuesday, Nov. 19 edition.