Amtrak parks Empire Builder amid looming strike with freight railroads

Amtrak has preemptively parked the MonDak’s only long-distance passenger train service, the Empire Builder, citing a looming freight rail strike, set to kick in at 12:01 a.m. Friday if a deal cannot be reached with engineers and conductors.
The contract negotiations do not involve Amtrak or Amtrak workforce, but the Empire Builder, like many other long-distance Amtrak routes, is operated on track that is owned and operated by freight railroads.
“Amtrak is closely monitoring ongoing freight rail management — labor contract negotiations,” the company said in a media statement. “While these negotiations do not involve Amtrak or the Amtrak workforce, many of our trains operate over freight railroad tracks. Because the parties have not yet reached a resolution, Amtrak has begun to make initial service adjustments in response to a possible freight railroad service interruptions hat could occur later this week.”
Amtrak said it will attempt to notify those with tickets at least 24 hours in advance using the contact information provided when making a reservation, as well as offer an opportunity to receive a full refund.
The Amtrak suspensions affect not just Empire Service line, but several other long-distance passenger routes as well, including the City of New Orleans serving Chicago, California’s Zephyr route from Chicago to San Francisco, and several others. Amtrak said it wants to prevent people starting a trip, and getting stuck after the strike begins.
Empire Builder is one of Amtrak’s most popular long-distance trains, with many scenic views along the way, including Glacier National Park. It has also been popular for many of the Bakken’s two-week on, two-week off workers, particularly during the boom. Annual Empire ridership averaged 500,000 from 2007 to 2016 according to data posted on Wikipedia.
Double whammy for Bakken
If the strike happens, it will be the first national railroad strike in 30 years. The news comes amid reports that the Consumer Price Index finally shows that inflation is stalling. A national railway strike, however, would of course have those prices shooting back up again.
In all, there are 13 unions involved in the negotiations, and Amtrak has worked out tentative deals with 11 of them. The holdouts are the two largest unions, engineers and conductors, who make up the two-person crews on each train.
The sticking point, according to the engineers and conductors, isn’t just monetary, it’s quality of life. The unions members face penalties for taking any time off, and say the some members have even been fired for going to routine doctor’s appointments or to family members’ funerals. Engineers and conductors can be on call for 14 consecutive days without a break, for up to 12 hours, and get no sick days.
A strike by the engineers and conductors unions will bring the nation’s freight rail system, which carries nearly 30 percent of the nation’s freight, to a standstill.
A majority of that freight are bulk commodities. Wheat, corn, oil, chemicals, metal and wood products — all of primary importance for either Montana or North Dakota and sometimes both. The strike will also affect things like computer and auto parts that are shipped via rail.
Trucking companies will not be able to pick up the slack for that much freight suddenly not being shipped. In fact, many trucking companies rely on the rail system to move their shipping containers around, prior to a truck taking them to their final destination. The trucking industry is already facing a national labor crunch, one that is particularly acute in shale plays like the Bakken, and does not have much existing expansion capacity.
Lawmakers in Montana have released statements about the situation, and urged the parties to make a deal.
“The Senator believes both sides need to come to an agreement which would allow Amtrak to resume canceled services as soon as possible,” a spokesman from Sen. Steve Daines office said. “He believes we must prevent prolonged disruptions of the movement of goods and ensure Montanans’ access to reliable services and transportation is restored.”
Sen. Jon Tester, meanwhile, chastised the company during a Commerce Committee hearing on President Biden’s nominees for the Amtrak Board of Directors,, expressing frustration that none of the nominees are from western states, nor have even visited states like Montana to understand their challenges and opportunities.
“The Empire Builder that serves Montana is so critically important to our state and is under attack almost every single day by somebody who doesn’t want that service to be there…The bottom line is if we lose Amtrak in Montana, it is an incredible hit,” Tester said. “If we can make our train travel as convenient as it is in other countries, I think it can be a tremendous economic developer in our country.”