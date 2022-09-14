Quantcast
Amtrak parks Empire Builder amid looming strike with freight railroads

EMPIRE BUILDER

The Empire Builder travels between Chicago and the Pacific Northwest with stops in northern North Dakota and Montana.

 Sidney Herald file photo/Sidney Herald

Amtrak has preemptively parked the MonDak’s only long-distance passenger train service, the Empire Builder, citing a looming freight rail strike, set to kick in at 12:01 a.m. Friday if a deal cannot be reached with engineers and conductors.

The contract negotiations do not involve Amtrak or Amtrak workforce, but the Empire Builder, like many other long-distance Amtrak routes, is operated on track that is owned and operated by freight railroads.

