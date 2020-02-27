Oasis Petroleum has decided to shutter its oilfield services business, Oasis Well Services, and outsource the work to Halliburton.
The company will not, however, be laying off employees as a result, an Oasis spokesperson told the Williston Herald.
“The transition is a carefully considered and organized wind-down of the OWS business, where Halliburton will be stepping in to replace the support previously provided by OWS,” said Brian Grove, with Oasis Petroleum. “Halliburton is making job offers to most of the OWS employees, and some will remain with Oasis in different roles.”
The transition began in mid to late January, and is expected to be complete within the next several weeks.
Eighty-three employees are involved in the transition, Grove said, and about 20 percent of those have already accepted positions with Oasis Petroleum. The rest either have an offer from Halliburton or Oasis Petroleum that they are considering.
Grove said Halliburton was already providing a number of services to Oasis operations in the Williston Basin.
“(They) will continue to do so following the transition,” he said. “The transition is nearly complete, and is not expected to impact Oasis’ ongoing operations and investment in the region.”
Emily Mir, a spokeswoman for Halliburton, said, "We hired employees who worked with Oasis in hydraulic fracturing. These employees will continue to work in this area in our Williston district operations. Halliburton is focused on its work as an upstream service provider."
Oasis Petroleum just announced fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The company is reporting a net loss of $76.4 million for the fourth quarter, and $128.2 million for year-end 2019. That's an adjusted net loss of 2 cents per diluted share for the fourth quarter, and 3 cents per diluted share for YE2019.
During the call, Director and CEO Tommy Nusz said the Williston Basin continues to generate strong free cash flow, driven by high well productivity and access to Gulf Coast pricing.
He sees that scenario continuing in 2020, and expects that Bakken assets will fund the company’s growth in the Permian, as well as help it pay down some of its debts.
The company plans to run a two-rig program in both the Williston Basin and the Delaware. It will complete between 45 to 55 wells in 2020 in the Bakken, and 20 to 25 wells in the Delaware.
The company has continued cost-cutting measures. That included layoffs early in 2019, and, more recently, changes to executive compensation. These include reductions in annual cash and LTI payments, as well as some benchmarks tied to performance metrics.
The company has also trimmed its proposed capital expenditures 13 percent from when it first began discussing 2020, to facilitate even more free cash flow and debt reductions. Oasis now expects to spend between $685 to $715 million in 2020 across both its plays.
Despite the steady-state rig program, the company projects that fourth quarter 2020 oil production volume will increase by mid-single digits over fourth quarter 2019 volumes, largely on Bakken production. The company will continue to drive well costs lower across both plays.
Oasis has moved to wider spacing and completions that are optimized for lower well density. Type curves are showing improved performance, company officials said.
The company has hedged the first half of its 2020 production at a weighted floor average price of about $55 per barrel. For the full year, oil production is 70 to 80 percent hedged at a weighted average floor price just above $54 dollars per barrel.
During 2019, the company repaid $188 million of exploration and production debt, and will continue to put free cash flow into this effort.
Oasis first significant debt maturity will be in the 2022 to 2023 time frame. Analysts had numerous questions about the impending debt wall.
In response, company officials described its midstream assets, particularly the Wild Basin plant, as being “coveted” assets, whether in Oasis’ hands or someone else’s.
Oasis is continuing to add third-party customers to the assets as well, and is seeking ways to drive value back to the parent company, whether the plant sells or not.
“I think we got a good plan here,” Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Michael Lou said in response to questions about debt. “And we’re likely to stay with this plan in higher oil prices, and even if it comes off for a little bit. Unless you see something that’s materially shifting oil prices for a much longer period of time, I think this is kind of the program we’ve got set for the year. We feel confident that something will happen on the midstream side. And so we’ve got a plan, and we’re going to win.”