An agribusiness giant has announced a partnership with Marathon Petroleum for the production of soybean oil that will be used to help supply rapidly growing demands for renewable diesel fuel.
Under the terms of the agreement, the joint venture is to own and operate ADM’s previously announced soybean processing complex in Spiritwood, North Dakota. ADM will own 75 percent of the venture, while Marathon Petroleum Corporation will own 25 percent.
The Spiritwood facility will source and process North Dakota soybeans to produce an estimated 600 million pounds of refined soybean oil annually – enough feed stock for about 75 million gallons of renewable diesel.
North Dakota was ninth in the nation for soybean production in 2020, producing 190 million bushels of soybeans according to the USDA’s Nations Agricultural Statistics Service. North Dakota is also a top producer of many other agricultural products.
In addition to the Spiritwood venture, ADM and Marathon company officials indicated they will be looking at other opportunities for agriculture to support renewable transportation fuels.
“ADM has always been at the forefront of innovative fuels made from nature, and we are uniquely positioned to take action to reduce the carbon intensity of our business and lead our industry as we live our purpose,” said Ken Campbell, ADM’s president of North America Oils, Biodiesel and Renewable Chemicals. “We already provide MPC with soybean oil for renewable diesel production, but this agreement will significantly expand our collaborative relationship. Together, MPC and ADM have the expertise, scale and capabilities to deliver sustainable outcomes that start on the farm and go all the way to the fuel in millions of commercial and personal vehicles — and in this case, supporting renewable diesel demand that we believe may be as much as 5 billion gallons by 2025. And what’s even more exciting is that we see the opportunity to work together to do more to support sustainable solutions.”
When complete, the $350 million complex in Spiritwood is to feature cutting edge automation technology, and will be able to process up to 150,000 bushels of soybeans per day. The facility will employ about 75 people once operational, and support hundreds of additional jobs in the region. It is expected to begin production with the 2023 harvest.
“At MPC, we are challenging ourselves to lead in sustainable energy,” said Dave Heppner, MPC’s senior vice president of Strategy and Business Development. “This joint venture marks another step in advancing our ability to optimize and source logistically advantaged feedstock for our nearby Dickinson facility, and also creates a platform for further collaboration with a 2 world-class partner as we continue to invest in a sustainable, energy-diverse future.”
Bakken Energy adds to its executive team
Bakken Energy, the company behind a proposed hydrogen hub at the SynFuels Plant near Beulah, North Dakota, is adding four experienced professionals to its executive team.
They are Todd N. Kanter, John G. Larkin, Russell McClellan and Martin Murrer.
Murrer will be Chief Investment officer and will head up Bakken Energy’s development plans. Murrer has spent nearly 40 years on Wall Street, primarily as an investment banker at major Wall Street firms, including Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette. Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch. He has completed more than 200 merger and acquisition transitions while running merger groups at several firms.
Kanter is a 40-year veteran of the financial service industry, most recently serving as the managing director of Silvercrest. Kanter also co-founded Marathon Capital group in April of 2000 where he served as Chief Executive and Chief Investment Officer for the firm’s equity and fixed-income portfolios.
Larkin is an all-star analyst bringing 30 years of experience as a nationally recognized and award-winning research analyst on Wall Street with Alex Brown and Stifle and has a wealth of knowledge in the transportation freight transportation, and logistics industries. He is currently operating partner, strategic advisor and most recently Chair of the advisory board at Clarendon Capital.
McClelllan has more than 25 years experience as a senior marketing executive for major corporations. He currently provides Marketing and Strategy training and counsel for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program. Prior to founding Argonaut Consulting Group, he was head of client services for Rapp Collins, a division of Omnicom and the world’s largest direct and digital agency.
Comment period open for widening project on U.S. 85
The North Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking comments on a project that will widen eh right of way on U.S. 85 from Theodore Roosevelt National Park entrance to County Road 30. The $4.2 million project is an amendment to the 2021-2024 State Transportation Improvement Plan.
The STIP may be viewed online at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” at the top of the page and then clicking on the “2021-2024 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan)” under the Plans and Reports section.
Comments are due by Sept. 8, 2021. They may be sent to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via mail to lsbeise@nd.gov with “2021 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.
Questions may be directed to Beise at 701-328-2139 or NDDOT Communications at 701-328-4444.
North Dakota launching freight, rail plan
North Dakota has launched a project website for a state Freight and Rail Plan it is launching, to assess all freight modes, identify needs and issues, and provide recommendations to improve the state’s transportation system in the future.
The website includes information about different modes of transportation in North Dakota, as well as an online Open House, and an interactive map where users can leave comments on particular highways, railroads, or intersections of concern in North Dakota.
There will be online engagement opportunities, surveys, videos, social media, and direct conversations to collect information about improving the multimodal freight system in North Dakota.
The self-guided meetings will be available until Sept. 30, 2021 online at https://www.dot.nd.gov/projects/frp/. Questions about the site may be directed to connect@transportationconnection.org.
Public outreach will also be conducted throughout the next year and a half, with a final plan expected in late 2022.
Enerplus announces plans for stock buybacks
Calgary-based Enerplus joins a growing number of energy companies that have announced stock buybacks. The company’s plans to buy up to 25,565,811 common shares over the next 12 months, if conditions are right.
The company said in a release that it believes the market price of its common shares sometimes trades in a price range that doesn’t reflect their true value.
UND receives rare earths grant
The University of North Dakota’s Energy and Environmental Research Center has been awarded a $150,000 grant to research what rare earth minerals and critical minerals can feasibly be derived from lignite coal in the Williston Basin.
The grant comes from the Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management.
Enerplus will limit the number of such purchase to no more than 25 percent of the average daily trading volume of the common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange during any trading day. Purchases will generally be made through open market purchases at market price, but may be made by other means permitted under securities regulations.
Keystone spill average worse than national average
A report out from the Government Accountability Office on Monday concludes that TC Energy, the company behind the Keystone XL pipeline, has an oil spill average that is worse than the national average.
Two spills in the Dakota that released a combined 12,000 barrels are part of the reason that number is so high.
TC Energy, meanwhile, said it has since taken steps to strengthen the safety and integrity of its pipeline system to prevent future incidents, and touted the fact it has had no spills in the past 18 months.