The Division of Oil and gas has created a page on their website to update the status of funding and projects for the national restart program that’s modeled off our Bakken Restart program.
Department of interior announced funding eligibility levels for the 26 states that applied for money from the $4.7 billion allocation for Sen. Kevin Cramer’’s REGROW Act, which was included in the bipartisan Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act.
North Dakota and Montana are eligible for $39.32 million and $26.33 million for Phase one, respectively.
Division of Oil and Gas’ website includes a link for bidding projects. It is at https://www.dmr.nd.gov/dmr/iija.
Daines pans RFS decision
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, urged the Biden administration to reconsider a blanket denial of Montana small refinery exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard program, saying that it runs counter to congressional intent under the Clean Air Act.
“We are puzzled by the action EPA took in these proposals, including the unprecedented and drastic step to propose a blanket denial of all 65 outstanding small refinery hardship petitions at a time of increasing gasoline prices and several small refinery closures around the nation,” Daines wrote in a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan. “The current proposal neglects not only its own economic impacts, but negates the intent of Congress in deliberately amending the Clean Air Act to allow for exemptions for small refiners that suffer disproportionate economic hardship from compliance with the RFS.”
The complete letter is online at https://tinyurl.com/bdfdynv3.
Continental announces organizational changes
Jack Stark, longtime president and chief operating officer of Continental Resources, has announced that he will be retiring by late spring 2022.
This is prompting some organizational changes at Continental. Stark will transition into a part-time consulting role as senior advisor to Continental CEO Bill Berry, who will then become the President and CEO.
Doug Lawler, meanwhile, has been named Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President. He took the role on Feb. 1.
Lawler has three decades in the oil and gas industry, starting with Kerr McGee in 1988., then joining Anadarko Petroleum when it acquired Kerr-McGee in 2006. Lawler also served as President and CEO of Chesapeake Energy from 2013 to 2021. H has a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering from the Colorado School of Mines in 1988 and an MBA from Rice University in 2002.
Stark has been with Continental since 1992, when he was tapped to lead the company’s exploration efforts. He has served in various leadership roles for the past three decades.
Bill Berry, CEO, stated, "Continental would not be the company it is today without Jack Stark. Jack has not only been instrumental in discovering and building the Company's world class assets; he has built a world class team and put the Company in a position for even greater success in the future. He has been an invaluable leader in the Company and advisor to me and will be deeply missed."
Stark was humble about his time and accomplishments with Continental, calling it a tremendous honor to have worked with Hamm, noting he is an industry icon.
“Together we built a great company that led the way to energy security for America and change the global energy landscape forever,” he said. “It has been a remarkable journey, and I will grartely miss working with the entire Continental team.”
Continental founder Harold Hamm called Stark the best geologist he’s worked with over 55 years in the oil and gas business.
“In addition, combined with his skill and leadership int his field, he has created a lasting legacy in the exploration team that he assembled and grew here at Continental,” Hamm said. “I am grateful for the many years we had during his career.”
Hess recognized for diversity, equity, and inclusion
The Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for 2022 gave Hess Corporation a 100 percent score on its index, and said it is one of the best places to work for LGBTQ+ Equality.
Hess also, for the third consecutive year, earned a spot on Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index.
Hess is one of just five oil and gas producers named by HRC as a best place to work for LGBTQ+, and was the only U.S. oil and gas firm included on the Bloomberg list for gender equality.
“Hess has a longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, which we believe creates value for all of our stakeholders and improves performance,” said Tiffanie McDonald, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Hess. “This recognition acknowledges that commitment and the progress we continue to make in fostering an inclusive workplace that enables everyone to thrive.”
Department of Interior leaks royalty rates
Whether inadvertently or not, Department of the Interior has previewed what would be dramatic increase in onshore royalty rates for federal oil and gas leases.
The draft, which DOI said was accidentally published and not yet final, would bump royalty payments from 12.5 percent to 18.75 percent. It would also limit the land available for leases.
Those changes, final or not, do echo recommendations the department sent to the White House last fall, after reviewing the federal oil and gas lease program. That report said federal royalty rates are far below those levied for private and state-controlled lands.
The Build Back Better plan which has fallen apart did contain txt that would have increased royalty rates in both the Senate and the House. The House proposal was for an 18.75 percent hike, while the Senate version was for 16.75.
Exxon touts Low Carbon Solutions
Exxon Mobile says it has 10 carbon capture projects underway around the world, and is fielding interest from new customers looking for ways to cut emissions.
Low Carbon Solutions was created by Exxon in 2021. In its most recent earnings call, Exxon CEO Darren Woods said the business is seeing success even without a global widespread government push for CCUS technology.
Helium and Uranium are critical minerals
Russia has gained a commanding share of the global uranium market, and is taking steps to do the same with helium. The U.S., meanwhile, is now almost entirely dependent on foreign sources of uranium, a group of Senators are telling U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.
Sen. John Barasso, R-WY, an Sen. Mike Lee, R-UT, both ranking members of committees related to the topic, have sent Harland a letter opposing a recent proposal by U.S. Geological to remove helium and uranium from its list of critical minerals.
Barasso and Lee said USGS has used a faulty methodology to conclude the minerals shouldn’t be listed as critical, one that flies in the face of the Energy Act of 2020, which defines critical minerals to include those whose supply might be disrupted due to foreign political risks and military conflicts.
“We find it difficult to understand how USGS can assess these risks by relying on a methodology that in the case of helium was mostly quantitative,” the senators wrote. “Foreign political risk, military conflict, violent unrest, and anticompetitive and protectionist behavior effectively requires a meaningful qualitative assessment on the part of USGS.”
Uranium, meanwhile, should not be eliminated just because one of its uses can be for fuel. It is also used for other things related to national security.