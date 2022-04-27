Cryptocurrency is not the only game in town when it comes to using natural gas at the wellhead to reduce flaring. There are self-driving cars, the coming “metaverse,” language processing, chat bots, and more, all of which require advanced computing and a lot of energy.
The demand is driving an expansion of services for Crusoe Energy, which has been highlighted before both for its cryptocurrency mining facilities in the Bakken, and for its donation of computing services to research scientists modeling COVID-19 during the pandemic.
CEO and cofounder of Crusoe ENergy Chase Lockmiller told the Williston Herald the company plans to grow employment in the Bakken from the 40 or so employed today to nearly 100 people in the near future. That expansion won’t all be cryptocurrency, either. A lot of it will be Silicone Valley types of super computing that is in such demand today.
“A lot of the artificial intelligence research done not he cloud may have nothing to do with cryptocurrency,” Lockmiller said. “It’s just demand for computing workloads. “And you know, given the ability to harness value from this stranded energy resources and flaring, we can really help innovators power their computing needs with that stranded energy.”
Crusoe Energy in fact has a team based in Silicon Valley, and Lockmiller said they are frequently deploying high tech and skilled labor force from Silicon Valley in North Dakota.
It’s not just the favorable cool climate or the abundant energy supply that’s encouraged Crusoe Energy to expand.
“WE’ve had very positive relationships with the government,” Lockmiller said. “You know it’s been a government that’s certainly been very pro business and very thoughtful in terms of the regulatory environment.”
Another big advantage Williston has, which helped land Crusoe in the area in the first place, is a transcontinental trunkline here, which facilitates sending the information produced by all the computing done here to its destination.
“We’ve been able to work with some really great suppliers of networking capabilities in the North Dakota area,” Lockmiller said. “Groups like “Dakota Carrier Networks and Midrivers, you know, have been really great partners of ours.”
Crusoe Energy has already obtained $350 million in equity funding and $155 million in debt financing to begin scaling up its operation here. It will be a gradual ramp up from 43 people to 50 and then to 100 sometime around 2023/24.
“When you look at the arc of innovation that’s occurring, most of the big innovations these days are being led by computing or computing led innovations,” Lockmiller said. “And so Cloud is really a mechanism to power those next generations of innovation between you know, self-driving cars, enabling things in the met averse, enabling natural language processing and chatbots to automate things like call centers. All these new technologies that are being built and redeveloped require a lot of computing, which requires a lot of energy.”