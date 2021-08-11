You don’t have to work very long in energy before you learn about the dreaded acronym, TRIR. I’ve seen first hand how one accident for a small company can decimate their opportunity to procure work for entire years. This customer had a driver caught in a flash blizzard. He slowed but slid into a parked vehicle, damaging the vehicle and sustaining an injury. He was allowed to stay home for a while before coming back to work (not a great strategy when you account for the TRIR) which was a decent thing to do, but unknowingly put his entire company at risk. The driver healed fine, but the company had a huge liability to deal with, not because of the severity of the injury but because of the way the TRIR is calculated.
For those of you who are unfamiliar, the TRIR (total recordable incident rate) is a function of the number of recordable incidents a company has in a year divided by total man hours multiplied by 200,000. The 200,000 is a function of 2,000 [hours] which is the number of man hours typically worked by an employee in a year x 100 [people] an arbitrary number of people OSHA chose in the early 1970s. It’s essentially a ‘grade’ of safety performance based on a large number of employees with no regard to the extent or reason for the injury.
So what if you don’t have a 100 people in your workforce to weigh an injury against?
You are in serious statistical trouble.
In no way am I advocating against grading or measuring a company’s safety performance, in fact I am a huge proponent of it. The problem with the TRIR, aside from its antiquity, is that it does not represent the true health of a company’s safety culture. In the words of Matthew McCounnahey “You need two numbers to measure the size of your [pants] but only one [to measure your safety program? - Matthew McConaughey, Interstellar. 2013. Okay, if you know the movie I’m misquoting (slightly), but the sentiment rings true. What about the small companies that can’t ‘hide’ serious incidents in man hours while larger companies can absorb multiple fatalities in a year with minimal impact to their grade?
Small businesses are what keep industries moving. They’re nimble, responsive, and innovative. We all have a favorite mechanic, welder, or contractor and rarely do they represent large firms from big cities. If they’re so vital for our industries’ success, why do we have a system that puts them at a disadvantage?
The TRIR itself goes against most of our safety initiatives, which are forward looking. It is by definition a past or ‘lagging’ indicator of performance. When I consult, I challenge operations to look deeper than the TRIR, to investigate the reason for higher ratings and make decisions based on a wider range of factors. The number is just one indicator of our safety cultures, but we shouldn’t base the value of our contractors based solely on its scale.
There is one other safety calculation used to determine safety performance. Like the TRIR, it mostly looks back, and is typically used and calculated for workman’s compensation firms - the experience modification rate or EMR. It is a function of payroll hours, job classification, expected losses, actual losses, and about eight other factors (and again, looking at employers with 100 or more personnel). The issue here is that it deals more with insurance rates and discounts than actual safety performance and culture.
So what can owners, operators and large hiring contractors do to better understand their contractor’s safety performance? Candidly, I don’t have a succinct answer. I do, however, believe we can do better than using a formula created in the 1970s. At the time there was very little data or ways to collect it, so it makes sense why it was needed and weighted so heavily. There is more to a company’s safety program than two numbers that look back at who was hurt, and for how long, weighed against an employee number that was pulled out of nowhere.
Recently in discussions with a highly impactful group of safety professionals, we discussed how to better help small companies understand and comply with safety requirements. The truth is, they do need help and I believe they are hungry for it. One way I know we could help them is by providing more specific resources and developing a more comprehensive tool to look at their health as a company, rather than just the TRIR or EMR. Again, I’m not advocating for lessening the requirements, but broadening the scope of what we look at to better assess what companies (especially small companies) are doing to address the health and safety of their people. It’s been 50 years since the TRIR was created, it may be time for a little innovation.
-----
For more information on the calculation of the TRIR, I highly recommend this article.