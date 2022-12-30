61 Years in Worldwide Drilling

Growing up on the family farm northwest of Knox, North Dakota, I graduated from Knox High School in May, 1950. Since student loans had not yet been invented, college was only a dream.
In July of 1951, Ajaz Drilling Company moved a rig to within 9 miles, northeast of Rugby, North Dakota. I went over to the rig for a visit, and found they were short one roughneck. They hired me on the spot. When I got home that day and told my Dad what I had done, he asked me how much they were going to pay me. I said $1.60 per hour, and time and a half on Saturdays and Sundays. Dad said, “That’s one hell of a lot of money, and said I should “stick with it”.
The well didn’t last long, and was plugged and abandoned in September. I then went to Tioga and found a job with a new drilling company, Harrell and Harrell, Inc., owned by Burrel Harrell.
I got a room in Williston, and drove back and forth to work in the Tioga area. I opened a bank account at American State Bank (ASB). My wife and I still have the same account today.
In 1953 I was promoted to driller position and we moved to Stanley. In 1957 we moved to Watford City.
In 1959 I was promoted to toolpusher position and we moved to New Town.
In 1963 I was promoted to drilling superintendent over the entire drilling department and we moved to Williston.
By early 1960, the oil companies began laying off (stacking rigs). Work for the rigs became difficult to find. Some contracts went to footage basis.
In August 1965, I was offered a job with an American oil company. I accepted the job. Our children attended Richards School in Williston.
On a bright sunny morning in August of 1965, all five of us boarded a plane at Sloulin Airport in Williston, starting our trip to our new home in Alexandria, Egypt. The drilling operation was in the Western desert near El Alamein. This is the old battlefield from 1943. The area is still heavily mined, and all roads and drilling sites have to be mine cleared and marked ahead of any drilling operations.
In early 1967, the threat of war in Israel was heating up and all women and children were evacuated to Athens, Greece.
In August of 1968, families returned to Egypt. Tim, Tami and Barry all went to high school at T.A.S.I.S.(The American School in Switzerland).
In early 1969 we were transferred to Stavanger, Norway for the offshore operations there.
Over the next years, there were periodic boom and bust times in the oil industry throughout the world. Jobs were hard to find.
In early 1982, Toodie and I were both offered jobs in Saudi Arabia with “ARAMCO” (The Arabian/American Oil Company), now called Saudi Aramco. Aramco was started in 1933 by Chevron.
In 1992 Toodie and I both retired from Saudi Aramco. By law, you are required to retire at age 60 in Saudi Arabia. We returned to our home in Greeley, Colorado wondering where the next paycheck would come from.
In early 1993 I received a phone call from Oxy wanting to know if I was interested in working in Russia as a drilling consultant. I accepted the offer and left for Pechora, Russia in February 1993. The schedule was one month one and one month off. Toodie could not go with me, as it was a camp job, and there were no living quarters available for women.
Over the next years I worked for various oil companies as a drilling consultant in Russia, Kazakhstan, and in the Gulf of Mexico. I worked on one particular well in the Gulf of Mexico that had a well depth of 25,000 feet. The water depth was 5,000 feet.
In 2012, while on deep disposal well, I decided it was time to hang my hard hat on our “Hall Tree” in Greeley, CO. I had been active in worldwide drilling, both onshore/offshore, for 61 years.
Today, Tim and his wife Jeanne live on their ranch northeast of Greeley, CO.
Tami and her husband Biff live in Manchester by-the-Sea MA (where she teaches at the local high school).
Barry and his wife Nihal live in Cairo, Egypt (where he has his photo business).