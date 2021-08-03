There’s been a number of announcements lately about carbon capture projects in North Dakota spurred on by the 45Q tax credit. Changes in the credit have helped make that credit more useful, and that in turn has made these projects more financially viable.
One of the most interesting, of course, is the project for the Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah. The plant, which is owned and operated by Basin Electric subsidiary Dakota Gasification, wants to construct a series of pipelines that will feed carbon dioxide into a series of six geological sequestration wells in the Broom Creek formation.
The North Dakota Public Service Commission approved the $25 million project last week. Construction is now set to begin early Fall 2021 and be operational by second quarter 2022.
The company has already taken 30 million metric tons of carbon dioxide 200 miles away to oilfields in Canada. It’s also being looked at as the potential new home for a hydrogen hub that Mitsubishi Power Americas and Bakken Energy want to establish in North Dakota.
In an email to the Williston Herald, a company representative said the project is not directly related to the hydrogen hub, but simply seeks to take advantage of the 45Q tax credit. The plan is to pursue the pipeline and injection system regardless of who ultimately owns the plant.
Synfuels was built in the early 1980s and went online in 1984 in the wake of the 1970s natural gas shortage. Its mission was to gasify lignite. It was part of the Carter administration’s plans to make America less dependent on foreign energy.
Basin Electric bought it from the U.S. Department of Energy in n1988, after a supply glut in the mid-80s forced its partners to default on their government loans.
The plant has had its ups and downs with the market, but has evened the score somewhat by diversifying its products. They make several kinds of fertilizer in addition to gasifying lignite and shipping carbon dioxide for enhanced oil recovery.
Carbon dioxide sequestration is a key element to North Dakota’s energy future, state officials have said. Gov. Doug Burgum at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference noted the state has the perfect geology for carbon sequestration — a “geologic jackpot.”
He wants the state to be net carbon neutral by 2030, and perhaps even net carbon negative, by accepting carbon dioxide from states that don’t have the geology for it.
Cramer wants to get FRESH with oil
Putting hydraulic fracturing regulations in the hands of states is the aim of a bill introduced by Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., with Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-OK.
Dubbed the FRESH Act for Fracturing Regulations are Effective in State Hands, the bill would give states authority to regulate hydraulic fracturing on any land within their borders, including federal lands.
“North Dakota is a leader in the clean and safe production of oil and gas. While our foreign adversaries increase their energy production, our energy producers have been stalled by an intrusive federal bureaucracy and an Administration which seems openly opposed to their success,” said Senator Cramer. “Our bill would allow states to decide how to best regulate the fracking industry within their borders.”
The bill was applauded by the North Dakota Petroleum Council.
“We are thankful for Senator Cramer’s support of the Fracturing Regulations are Effective in State Hands Act,” NDPC President Ron Ness said. “With a strong record on energy production and environmental protection, the state regulators in North Dakota are better positioned to implement workable regulations than those in the federal bureaucracy.”
Other Senators listed on the bill are Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Tim Scott (R-SC), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and James Lankford (R-OK).
Cramer and Inhofe also introduced the Federal Land Freedom Act, which would give states the right to develop all energy resources within their borders.
“Since he came into office, President Biden has worked to hamstring American energy production, starting with the abundant natural resources on America’s publicly owned lands which were already bogged down by an intrusive federal bureaucracy whose overreaching regulations no longer serve their original purpose,” said Senator Cramer. “The Federal Land Freedom Act would give North Dakota greater control over how to best utilize Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service lands within our borders.”
TC Energy stuck with Keystone suit
The Keystone XL pipeline is not moot, because the case represents a live controversy that the court can address, namely the fact there is a physical pipeline under the ground at the U.S.-Canada border.
Even if that were not so, it is not clear whether Biden, or even a future president, could unilaterally issue another permit to TC Energy, Judge Brian Morris said.
“A declaration that the President lacked authority to issue personally a cross-border pipeline permit would provide relief from the future assertion of such unconstitutional authority by President Biden or any future President,” Morris wrote.
For that reason, he has denied TC Energy’s motion to dismiss the case.
North Dakota ranks among top 5 states for renewables
North Dakota’s renewables now account for almost 30 percent of the energy being generated in the state, which puts it inn the top 5 states in the nation, according to a report just released by the American Clean Power Association.
The sector supports 2,000 jobs in North Dakota and last year’s capital investment in renewables totaled $7.5 billion. The sector also brought $6 million inn state and local tax revenue. Land lease, payments, meanwhile, grew to $12.5 million in 2020.
“Renewable energy has been a tremendous boon for local communities across our state and has brought many new benefits to rural residents,” Community Development Director Dennis Lindahl said. “By developing renewable energy in local communities, those areas can benefit from new tax revenue to fund local governments and services, new revenue sources for local landowners, and new investments in local businesses to grow the local economy.”
The report also found clean energy inn the U.S. topped 170,378 MW. That’s enough to power the equivalent of 50 million homes, or about one-third of the nation’s homes. The report is online