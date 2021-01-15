The 40th Annual Williston Basin API Chili Cook-Off is set for March 27 at the Raymond Family Community Center in Williston,
The event is one of two major fundraising activities for the Williston Basin API Chapter. Proceeds from our 2020 fundraisers were used to fund numerous other groups and activities in the local and surrounding communities.
The cookoff will run from 3 to 11 p.m. and admission is $10, and guests must be 21 to attend. The doors open at 3 p.m., live music kicks off at 4 p.m. and the chili will be served at 5 p.m.
API is looking for sponsors for the event. Anyone interested in sponsoring the Chili Cook-off can visit WillistonAPI.com/Chili.
Sponsorship opportunities range from the $100 Bronze level to the $1,000 Black Gold level, as well as sponsorships of the trophies and the band.
In addition to sponsorships, the group is also interested in donated items for use as door prizes.
If you have any questions, please contact Ken Callahan at info@willistonapi.com.