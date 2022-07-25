Purchase Access

1. The Cookfest is over now, but it's an annual event that is free to the public. It's a community-based event the whole family can attend, with activities for kids, games, swag and giveaways, with live music. Live music this year was provided by Bill Falcon & the Good Medicine Band. 

2. Who will win the People’s Choice Award? The Bakken Rocks Cookfest represents an event that showcases a cook-off of favorite food entries from a shrimp boil this year by Nabors Drilling to a variety of BBQ entries such as one by Karl Bottorff of pulled pork, baby back ribs smothered in homemade BBQ sauce complemented with his doctored up beans. Thirteen teams represented the oil industry and other businesses that feed those in attendance. At the end of the day, one lucky cook-off team wins the People’s Choice Award for the best tasting creation and another wins the Judge's choice. The winner of the  People’s Choice was ONEOK and Balon Valves. The Judge’s choice was Enbridge.

