Two incidents in Williams County spilled about 750 barrels of oil this week.
Crescent Point Energy U.S. Corp. reported that 500 barrels of crude oil were released due to an equipment failure/malfunction. That happened Tuesday, March 2, at the CPEUSC DOIS 7-19-18-158N-98W TFH well, about 14 miles southeast of Alamo, North Dakota. The oil was contained on-site and cleanup is underway. At the time of reporting 500 barrels of oil had been recovered and hauled away.
Another equipment failure caused 250 barrels of oil to spill inside a lined containment unit on Thursday. That happened at the ND STATE 158-95-16-9-3MBH well site located 12 miles south of McGregor, North Dakota. At the time of reporting cleanup was under way.
A state inspector has been to the locations and will monitor additional cleanup required in both incidents.