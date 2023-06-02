Quantcast
1,000 frac tanks to be auctioned by Williston Tank

Frac Tanks

Frac tanks that line the perimeter of a field across from the old airport will be auctioned in August.

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

Anyone who has driven down 42nd Street near Walmart has noticed the sea of neatly lined frac tanks that surround the perimeter of a multi-acre field between Badlands Town Center and Lonnie's Roadhouse Cafe.

There is no For Sale sign, but the big blue tanks are being sold at a "retirement" auction.

