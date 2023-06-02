1,000 frac tanks to be auctioned by Williston Tank

Anyone who has driven down 42nd Street near Walmart has noticed the sea of neatly lined frac tanks that surround the perimeter of a multi-acre field between Badlands Town Center and Lonnie's Roadhouse Cafe.
There is no For Sale sign, but the big blue tanks are being sold at a "retirement" auction.
Yep, yep ... the owner of Williston Tank Rental is retiring.
Orville Erickson is selling his construction and oil-field rental equipment including an estimated 1,000 frac tanks.
Erickson is known throughout Williston as a pioneer in the oil-and-gas drilling industry. His equipment-rental business has been a mainstay in the area for the better part of four decades.
"He's been a legend in the oil business since he was a kid," said Chris Gellner, director of sales for Steffes Auctioneer, which is selling Williston Tank Rental's equipment. "I think he's going to be 86 or 87 in July. He's owned Williston Tank for 39 or 40 years."
Gellner pointed out used frac tanks and other heavy duty oil-and-gas field equipment are in demand today, partly because of ongoing supply-chain issues.
"Frac tanks are getting harder to find, especially good ones," said Gellner, who has worked in the auction business in Fargo for 13 years. "People are coming from all over North America to buy them.
"Five or six years ago, frac tanks were not in high demand and were plentiful on the market," he continued.
During the covid pandemic, buyers began scooping them up at auction, Gellner recalled.
"We have over 600 registered buyers for the frac tanks, which is a huge number," he said. "Right now, equipment is really hard to come by."
Steffes, in existence for more than 60 years, now specializes in online auctioning of "construction, oil field and transportation" equipment, Gellner said.
Equipment shortages have been prevalent for the past few years, he noted, in part because of covid, which impacted all businesses in the oil-and-gas drilling industries, and in part because of supply-chain problems.
"It's driven people to auction because of the availability of equipment," Gellner said. "Everything from computer chips to foam for the [tracter] seats. It's crazy."
Many of the hundreds of blue frac tanks visible from 42nd Street will be auctioned online by Steffes on Aug. 9.
"We'll be selling all of [Erickson's] equipment including loaders, lifts and semi-trucks," Gellner said. "There's millions of dollars of equipment."
He said 300 to 400 of the frac tanks will be auctioned during the early-August sale. In addition, two large auctions for Williston Tank will be held in October and December.
Many of the frac tanks have already been sold, Gellner said, pointing out the tanks are in demand for a variety of uses.
"They're not just used for oil-field purposes anymore," he said. "We're finding municipalities use them [to hold] water and chloride for dust suppression" on roads.
"Any type of fluid storage," Gellner said, pointing to farmers and ranchers as a growing customer base for the liquid-holding tanks.
"They've become a very multi-use piece of equipment, which in the past they were not," he said of frac tanks.
The rows of blue tanks lining the perimeter of land alongside 42nd Street are a common sight for most Willistonites.
Seeing the frac tanks moved from the rear of the open field (also owned by Erickson) into neatly angled rows is somewhat overwhelming.
"Those tanks have been there for many, many years," Gellner said, noting Erickson's rental office is nearby (off 2nd Avenue West).
"He's been in the oil business since he was a kid," Gellner said of Erickson. "He started with one tank and turned it into a huge business. He owns like 63 acres [across from the old airport] straight back from where his office is."
"We've sold about 100, so far," Gellner said. "Approximately half of the 100 we've sold have gone to a buyer in Mexico."
The 1,000 frac tanks being auctioned by Steffes comprise a large portion of Williston Tank's inventory, but Gellner pointed out much of the company's rental equipment adds up to a much higher total value.
"Frac tanks represent about half of the inventory in piece count," he said, "but not necessarily in dollar amounts."
Steffes is expanding its presence in Williams County, according to Gellner, who said the auctioneer is building a new, 30-acre yard in Williston that's expected to be completed by the end of July.
As for Williston Tank, which is conducting its primary retirement auction in early August, Gellner said he anticipates all of the rental equipment will be purchased before year's end.
"Everything sells," he predicted.
The sea of frac tanks off 42nd Street will not sell all at once, however; they're being sold in batches due to the fact there were 1,000 to start.
"Since there are so many frac tanks, we're putting on bimonthly auctions," said Bailey Anderson, marketing coordinator with Steffes in Fargo.
Contact: https://steffesgroup.com