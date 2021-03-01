A frozen pre-filter pot at an injection well led to a produced water spill Thursday, Feb. 25 near Alexander.
The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality was notified Friday, Feb. 26, of a produced water spill in McKenzie County at an injection well operated by Samson Oil and Gas USA, Inc.
The incident occurred about 6 miles southwest of Alexander on Thursday, Feb. 25. The cause of the spill was a cracked frozen pre-filter pot.
Approximately 1,000 barrels of produced water were released, and the produced water escaped through the berm of the site, impacting rangeland. Produced water is a by-product of oil production. An injection well is used for enhanced oil recovery.