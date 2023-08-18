On his way home from a funeral about a year ago, the germ of an idea struck Nic Donoven.

While riding with a friend, he suggested to the friend that there should be an app “where everybody can grieve in their own way” without damaging the grieving process for others.

Keepsake

Keepsake, an app created by Nic Donoven of Buford, serves as a database of photos, stories and audio and video recordings to help memorialize loved ones. The app was released on Google Pay last Monday. 


