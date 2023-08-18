On his way home from a funeral about a year ago, the germ of an idea struck Nic Donoven.
While riding with a friend, he suggested to the friend that there should be an app “where everybody can grieve in their own way” without damaging the grieving process for others.
At funerals, “some people want to tell a sad story. Some people want to tell a funny story,” said Donoven of Buford. “It’s hard to read the room.”
Instead of reading the room during a funeral – the prime time of the grieving process – to gauge whether or not a story would go over well, Donoven’s idea of an app could help solve that, as well as maintain a permanent memorial for future generations.
That app – Keepsake, a digital scrapbook designed to help memorialize friends and relatives – dropped on Google Play on August 14. (Donoven is hopeful that it will be released by Apple iOS sometime very soon.)
When it comes to celebrities or people who are extremely popular, memorializing them is easy.
"They’re going to be remembered,” Donoven said. “But what about the man from a small town in North Dakota that knows 250 people around here? There should be something for that man so that in three generations, his great-great-grandkids can look back and see what his peers had to say about him.”
Through Keepsake, people can do just that – and not just for the recently departed, but for someone who died many years ago.
After putting some feelers out about his idea, Donoven connected with Go Logo Now, a design agency based in Irvington, New Jersey. By last Thanksgiving, they went through the designing process, with Donoven in the meantime keeping “everything close to my chest.”
“We were on the phone and e-mailing constantly until way into early spring,” Donoven said.
Their connection was a partnership, Donoven noted. “For the most part, they left all the decision making up to me. They told me from the get-go they wanted to bring my idea and my vision, they wanted to help me make that,” he said, adding that he needed them in return. "I couldn’t do it on my own. I got a lot of help from them in a lot of different ways.”
Currently, Keepsake is only available as an app on smartphones, but a web-based version “is something we are moving towards,” Donoven said. “That is the goal, to get a web page, just like Facebook, where you can sign in on a desktop.”
Another goal of Donoven’s is to keep Keepsake free.
“That was my big thing in the beginning: don’t put a price tag on this,” he said. “It shouldn’t cost anything to remember people.”
From the beginning, Donoven’s intentions were to target the app not to the 15- to 25-year-old market, but to the 50 and older crowd, which meant that the design of the app needed to be “simple and very accessible.”
Donoven’s goal is to get the oldest generation – “the generation that remembers their grandmas and grandpas, their fathers and mothers” – involved.
“I would like to see those stories right now,” he said. “Those are the ones we need to collect now while we can and get them in this database.”
Through the app, people can put down for posterity memories in the form of photos, videos, text and/or audio clips to remember that special someone. “We have room for all that on the app,” Donoven said. “That’s what I’d really like to focus on.”
Personally, for Donoven, he hopes that through the app he can do just that for a friend who died years ago.
“His kids are growing up. I haven’t done a very good job of sharing who he was to those kids,” Donoven said. “I sure would like for them to know who he was from me and other people who knew him. I just think it would be a great tool for them to be able to see a little bit more about who their dad was.”
And there are also his grandparents, who "played a pivotal role in my life," as well as his wife’s grandparents, that he would like to help memorialize, he said. “My wife has been the biggest supporter I got. To hear her excitement about knowing more about her grandparents, I can’t help but want to know more as well.”
Even though the app is in its infancy, it has already taken off. In learning about the app through an acquaintance, Joe Stevenson, an owner of Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home, was intrigued to learn more.
"I thought it sounded great," Stevenson said. "My initial thought was I wanted to investigate it further."
That investigation will include a presentation made by Donoven to Fulkerson Stevenson's office personnel to get input.
"I'm anxious for our staff to take a look at it to see if this would be something that would be beneficial to our families," Stevenson said.
If Keepsake is used the right way, Donoven said, it "will help goodbyes feel a little different,” Donoven said. “Nobody can fill the hole that somebody leaves behind. There’s nothing in this world that we’ve ever found to do it.”
An app like Keepsake, which goes beyond a person’s funeral, is something that lasts, Donoven said. He noted that people share photos and stories at funerals, only for those images to never be seen or heard again.
“My wife came up with the tag line ‘Nothing’s lost as long as it’s remembered.’ I really think that’s true. We might feel the loss, but it’s not really lost as long as we can remember. And we need to record this,” he said.
The whole process has been “a long go,” but now that it’s finally coming to light, Donoven is feeling a mix of emotions: excitement, nervousness, stress.
“To be able to finally share it with the world, I’m excited,” he said. “I hope people are excited, too. When they see what it is and how it can affect things and, I hope, help people.”