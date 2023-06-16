Driving through Williston, you see plenty of hotels or other places to rest if you are coming through town, but what type of revenue do hotels bring into an area?
Hotels are a great revenue source for local governments with the creation of occupancy taxes.
Cities have had a "City Occupancy Tax" since 2005 (according to the North Dakota treasurer website), while the county just started collecting a "County Occupancy Tax" in 2020.
Throughout Williams County, Williston and Tiago collect their own taxes, while the County collects its own.
But what is a City/County Occupancy tax?
Anytime you stay at a hotel you see the rate and by the time you check-in and pay, the price isn't nearly what was advertised. That is where these occupancy taxes come in.
The occupancy tax was created as a way for governments to increase revenues, but instead of taxing local residents, it brings in revenue from those traveling in, or through, a state.
A look at the Cities of Williston and Tioga and Williams County gives an insight to how much revenue, and tourism, is coming into the area.
City of Williston
A look at the numbers shows that people stayed in Williston before the "Boom", but it really did explode when the oil companies rolled into town.
Starting in 2005, the City of Williston brought in $4,955 in January. By August, that number had jumped to $9,209.72.
Fast forward to 2010 and the numbers increased by more than half. Just before 2010, in November of 2009, Williston brought in $25,166.26. By May of 2010 that number had jumped to $32,572.
The numbers fluctuate month-to-month and with the seasons but they tell a story.
In October of 2015, the City Occupancy Tax broke $100,000 for the first time.
By 2016 the numbers had leveled back out to the $20,000-$30,000 range.
Surprisingly, 2020 and the pandemic didn't see much of a drop in tax revenue as it stayed steady between that $20,000-$30,000 range.
The numbers have grown slightly since then, regularly bringing in $40,000/month, with some fluctuations, such as May's income of $22,069.02.
Since 2005, the City of Williston has collected over $8 million dollars in tax revenue through the City Occupancy Tax.
City of Tioga
The City of Tioga shows less activity than the City of Williston, but has enjoyed an increase in tax revenue.
Starting in March of 2005, Tioga collected $201.99 in revenue. It wasn't until 2012 that the city broke into the $1,000 range, collecting $1,173.23.
By August that number had risen nearly six times from June, collecting $6,119.39.
The income continued to rise and Tioga brought in $8,662.88 in July of 2013.
October of 2015 looks to be the best year in terms of City Occupancy Tax revenue with the city bringing in $11,303.10.
The numbers leveled out after 2015, back into the $2,000-5,000/month range. Every now and then the city does see a spike that takes it near $10,000 but it hasn't broken into that range since October of 2015.
Since 2005, the City of Tioga has collected $688,303.84.
Williams County
Williams County itself has only been collecting Occupancy Tax since 2020.
The first month Williams County showed an income from the tax was April in the amount of $3,209.24.
Just a month later, Williams County raked in over $10,000.
It dropped back into the $3,000 range by July, where it as sat pretty consistently throughout the last year.
Since 2020, Williams County has brought in $144,724.10 in County Occupancy Tax revenue.