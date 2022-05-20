Northwest North Dakota Community (NWNDC) Foundation is pleased to announce that Dana Johnson is joining the nonprofit organization as its new executive director. Johnson is the first director of the foundation, which has been run by volunteer board members up to this point.
Dana Johnson brings experience as a small business owner and involvement in nonprofit organizations. In her more recent roles, Johnson serves as the President of the Williston Star Fund and is involved in education as a preschool teacher.
“We’re excited to have Dana head up our team.” said NWNDC Foundation board chairman Ward Koeser. “She brings enthusiasm, passion, and energy to the foundation and her leadership skills will help us make an even greater impact in the region.”
The NWNDCF board would also like to thank Megan Laudenschlader with Strengthen ND for her leadership and direction for the Foundation over the past five years; Megan’s guidance, experience, and extensive knowledge in community foundations not only helped launched the organization but led to many grants and making a lasting impact in the communities we serve.
“I am grateful to join the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation as its executive director,” said Johnson. “In its first five years alone, the Foundation has already made an impact in improving the quality of life in Divide, Williams, and McKenzie counties. I look forward to working with the Board, community leaders and philanthropists to continue building and growing the NWNDC Foundation’s mission in delivering continued funding to the communities and organizations it serves.”
About the foundation: The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation is a nonprofit publicly supported charitable organization with the long-term goal of building funds for the public benefit of improving and sustaining quality of life in Williams, Divide, and McKenzie counties. To find out more information about NWNDCF and how you can get involved, go to www.nwndcommunityfoundation.org.