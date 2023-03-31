There were no shortages of employers or job openings at the northwest North Dakota Job Fair in Williston. In fact, one person from among the 40 energy companies with displays at Williston State College, estimated there are approximately seven job openings for every potential applicant.
Held indoors at WSC on Thursday, the Job Fair was considered successful by most of the company spokespersons in attendance.
With at least 200 job candidates expected to attend the afternoon event, Williston Workforce Manager Paula Lankford said WSC was selected because it produced phenomenal results in spring 2022, when an estimated 600 job applicants attended.
"We find the turnout is stronger when we host it in the more centralized area of northwest North Dakota," said Lankford, who works for Job Service ND.
As she scanned the floor space from a balcony overlooking the employers' display booths, Lankford concurred that Williams County has a disproportionate number of job openings compared to candidates.
"There's more job openings but fewer job seekers," she said.
With 93 businesses registered for the Job Fair, the 2023 gathering was a big success from an employers' perspective. Some of the employers in attendance had two or three job openings, while others had a couple dozen opportunities for job seekers, Lankford said.
The hottest job markets in the northwest N.D. area are currently in the oil and gas industries and health care, she said.
"Anything construction and extraction, gas and oil drilling, maintenance and repair, commercial driver's license (CDL) drivers and health care," Lankford said. "No. 6 for job openings in this area is office and administrative support."
Gunther Harms, Williston district supervisor with the N.D. Mineral Resources Dept., said the state is as eager to fill positions as the industries it represents.
"We're hiring," Harms said. "We're looking for an oil and gas inspector right here in Williston. Good location. We've had some interest, definitely."
Noting the March 2023 Jobs Fair at WSC was the first time the state Mineral Resources department had displayed at a local jobs forum, Harms offered advice to job seekers.
"Talk to as many people as you can, and network," he said. "This really is a small community up here. If they don't have a position, they might know somebody that does."
At OneOK, company reps also expressed their enthusiasm for the Job Fair. Considered by many to be the largest natural-gas extraction company in North Dakota, OneOK's logo stood out.
"I live in Williston, but I work out of the Watford City office," said Jason Hartwig of OneOK. "It's pretty impressive to have 93 booths from different industries."
His colleague, Wade Phelps, agreed: "It's impressive what the Williston area does to help fill their existing workforce."
Another big company with a presence at the Job Fair was Kinder Morgan.
"We're here — out and about," joked Destiny Bailey, director of operations for Kinder Morgan in Williston. "Let people know we've got good positions and we're a good company to work for."
She said Kinder Morgan is currently looking to fill at least 17 positions. The company is also offering a "summer hire" program for the first time to recruit high school grads and people with GED's but no experience.
"Helps give someone some experience," explained Bailey, who has 17 years of expertise in the field. "We're offering $19 to $22 an hour ... good opportunity for someone to test out."
Diversity is a key focus at Kinder Morgan, Bailey said.
"We want to be a diverse culture, too," she said. "We really strive for that."
About a third of the companies at the Job Fair were listed under Energy/Oil & Gas, but more than half operate in a variety of other fields including agriculture, education, government, law enforcement, health care, construction, property management and hospitality.
One of the local hospitality companies at the event was Six Shooter Restaurant Group from Watford City. With a half-dozen restaurants under the Six Shooter, LLC brand, Six Shooter reps were at the Job Fair in Williston recruiting general managers, bartenders, servers and cooks.
Like many of those in attendance, parent company representatives said the employer has more openings than applicants.
"Right now it's a hard time to find employees," said Malia Jorgensen, Outlaws restaurant manager and bartender. "We deal with hundreds of contractors in the state, and everybody's having a hard time finding people."
Jorgensen said the Job Fair was an outstanding opportunity to find applicants, particularly those who are not interested in working outside, in the oil and gas fields.
"The event's awesome," Jorgensen said, calling Watford City a "boomtown right now."
Six Shooter colleague Sara King concurred. The company's corporate office manager complimented the spring 2023 Job Fair as a "much bigger event than the fall."
Jovana Evans of Agri Industries was super enthusiastic about the Job Fair. With jobs available that pay up to $42/hour, she has good reasons to be excited.
Although they are temporary jobs working outside on pipelines in Scobey, Montana, the $42/hour positions at Agri Industries are expected to last from May to December 2023.
The positions pay well, Evans explained, because they're part of a government-funded project. Once the contract expires, she said new hires can expect to make at least $18/hour.
"We will have workers to keep working for us after that," she said, noting future wages depend on experience.
"We're also looking for electricians — journeymen and masters," Evans said. "We are looking for CDL drivers, skid operators and excavators. "Come apply online. We're hiring all year round."
Although oil and gas, trucking and construction companies had the biggest presence on the main floor of the Job Fair, it's no secret the health care industry is also thriving throughout Williston, thanks largely to WSC's reputation for offering an excellent nursing-education program.
Upstairs, Messer Dental had a booth with free Chapstick and lots of friendly smiles from the firm's reps.
Lindsay Messer, wife of Dr. Jeremy Messer, was enthusiastic about the event.
"This is our first time that we've been here," she said. "We like to have our face out in the community, [and] we're always taking résumés."
Currently, Messer Dental is searching for a qualified dental hygienist to clean teeth, provide gum care, take X-rays, etc.
"You need a specific degree for a hygienist," said Messer Office Manager Lorie Daley, who expressed some frustration over the firm's difficulty filling the position.
"The only [dental hygiene] school in the state is Wahpeton," she said. "Students go there, and I feel they don't want to come back."
The dentist's wife smiled, and then kicked into her enthusiastic recruiter role.
"This is such a great community," Messer said. "It has so much to offer — so many opportunities.
"It's such a great profession," she continued. "Whether it's a hygienist, a dental assistant, a dentist. The hours are great for a work-life balance, or for a family."
200+ job seekers
Less than two hours into the event, Lankford reported more than 200 job seekers had arrived at WSC to attend the Job Fair. She reiterated the college was selected because it draws potential local job candidates.
"Williston State College approached us to collaborate with the existing fair and offered to host it in fall 2021," Lankford explained. "Prior to that, we held it at the Raymond Family Community Center.
"This offers a more inviting atmosphere and a showcase for the college," she continued, pointing to the bright, modern design of the WSC indoor events center. "The college facilities team sets everything up for us, which is huge."
As for attendance, Lankford seemed content with the success of the 2023 Job Fair, regardless of final attendance numbers.
"I'm hoping it will be at least 600," she said. "Two hundred should be easy."