There were no shortages of employers or job openings at the northwest North Dakota Job Fair in Williston. In fact, one person from among the 40 energy companies with displays at Williston State College, estimated there are approximately seven job openings for every potential applicant.

Held indoors at WSC on Thursday, the Job Fair was considered successful by most of the company spokespersons in attendance.

Job Fair 1

Paula Lankford, Williston Workforce manager with Job Service N.D., helmed the Job Fair at WSC.
Job Fair 4

Gunther Harms, Williston district supervisor with the N.D. Mineral Resources Dept.
Job Fair 5

Jason Hartwig, left, and Wade Phelps of OneOK stand at the company's booth with their colleague, Courtney, center.
Job Fair 6

Destiny Bailey, center, surrounded by Kinder Morgan colleagues, left to right,  Kimberly, Carlos, Alex and Paul.
Job Fair 2

Malia Jorgensen, left, and Sara King of Six Shooter Restaurant Group in Watford City.
Job Fair 3

Lorie Daley, left, office manager at Messer Dental, and Lindsay Messer.


