Brett Allen Murchison of Grassy Butte, North Dakota pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment on Feb. 16, 2022 and was sentenced by Judge Robin Schmidt to 360 days confinement with credit for one day served, two years supervised probation and ordered to pay $525 in administrative fees.
Dustin Freemont Sullivan of Crosby, North Dakota pleaded guilty to one count of intentional interference with telephone during emergency call on Jan. 26, 2021 and was sentenced by Judge Daniel El-Dweek to two years confinement with 488 days suspended and credit for 242 days served, two years supervised probation and ordered to pay $525 in administrative fees. One count of felonious restraint and one count of terrorizing an adult victim were dismissed. On March 10, 2022, Judge El-Dweek issued an order revoking probation. The subject was at large as of May 31, 2022.
De’Jonte Lavon Smith of Williston, North Dakota was acquitted of one count of criminal attempt to commit murder and was found guilty of one count of reckless endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence on Nov. 2, 2021. He was sentenced by Judge Paul Jacobson to five years confinement with credit for time served (two years, 275 days) on each count to run concurrently. A report of the May 2019 incident states police indicate surveillance footage showed Smith fire one shot at another man, who was hit by the bullet and fell to the ground. Smith then fired several more bullets into him. The man who was shot was reported in fair condition after the shooting. The case is currently on appeal to the State Supreme Court.
Steven Charles Rademacher, was found guilty of one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of terrorizing on Dec. 3, 2021 and was sentenced by Judge Paul Jacobson to life in prison without parole on the murder charge, 20 years confinement on the attempted murder convictions and five years for the terrorizing convictions. The convictions are awaiting an appeal. Rademacher was the driver in a fatal hit-and-run in the 500 block of Seventh Street West the night of Monday, July 29, 2019 when he ran over his neighbors with a truck. One was killed and two others were injured. Rademacher drove over a curb, into a yard and then on into a nearby alley. Rademacher left the area and was arrested several hours later.
Keith Knight Bonzon, 64, of Rock Springs, Wyoming pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment on Jan. 28, 2022 and was sentenced by Judge Robin Schmidt to 360 days confinement, first serving 90 days with credit for four days served. Bonzon was also placed on unsupervised probation for one year and ordered to pay $825 in administrative fees. One charge of failure to register as a sex offender was dismissed.1-28-22.
Dacotah Ryder Hanson, 28, of Tioga, North Dakota was found guilty on one count of manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of an accident on March 10, 2022. According to records, Hanson was driving recklessly, causing the death of a passenger when the vehicle he was driving overturned and pinned a passenger underneath on Nov. 28, 2018. He was arrested a year later and charged with the death. Sentencing is scheduled for June 24, 2022.
Cole Lee Peters, 36, of Williston, North Dakota was found guilty of attempted murder and three counts of gross sexual imposition on Oct. 21, 2021 and sentenced by Judge Joshua B. Rustad on Feb. 4, 2022. Peters was sentenced to life in prison without parole on the attempted murder charge and life in prison without parole on one count of gross sexual imposition, 20 years confinement on a second count of gross sexual imposition and five years for the third count. He must also not have any contact with the defendant. The convictions are currently being appealed.
Marvin Ray Messam, 27, of Williston, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless endangerment on May 9, 2022 and was sentenced by Judge Benjamin J. Johnson to 360 days confinement with 179 days suspended and credit for 181 served. He was also sentenced to three years supervised probation and ordered to pay $525 in administrative fees for each count. One count of attempted murder was dismissed. Police received a report of an armed robbery at Rock Ridge apartments in Williston in June 2020 where a man told officers he’d been contacted by Collins about buying marijuana, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. When Messam arrived, Messam, who was sitting behind the man in a car, pulled a gun and demanded he hand over everything he had. Messam also told the man to put the car in reverse and move it but the man instead got out and ran away. As he was running away, Messam filed several shots at him from inside the car.
Kyle Dwayne Hale, 38, of Yukon, Oklahoma pleaded guilty to one count of terrorizing an adult victim, reckless endangerment-domestic violence, and domestic violence-bodily injury on Feb. 22, 2022 and was sentenced by Judge Daniel El-Dweek to five years confinement with two years suspended and credit for 86 days served, three years supervised probation and $525 in administrative fees. Hale must complete a domestic violence treatment program and is prohibited from consuming alcohol while on probation. According to court records, on Sept. 3, 2020 Hale punched a pregnant woman, threatened to kill her, forced her to ride with him while he was drunk and eventually crashed the pickup the pair were in.
Levi Timothy Muse, 37, of Williston, North Dakota pleaded guilty to eight counts of theft of property, two counts of burglary, six counts of possession of a firearm, and fleeing/attempting to elude a peace officer on Feb. 2, 2022 and was sentenced by Judge Josh B. Rustad to five years confinement with credit for one year. 40 days served and three years supervised probation on seven counts of theft; 10 years confinement with three years suspended and credit for one year, 40 days for each burglary count. The sentence is be served consecutive with the original sentence. He also received 10 years confinement for one count of burglary with three years suspended and credit for time served; five years confinement for six possession of a firearm charge, to be served concurrently. Muse was arrested on Dec.29, 2020 in connection with two Christmas Eve burglaries in which gifts, stockings, food and other items were taken. Muse was arrested in the act at the second location.