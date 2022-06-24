Barnett, Brent Allen, 51, of Watford City, North Dakota pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine (second offense), one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (second offense) and one count of violation of a domestic violence protective order on June 22, 2022 after being charged on on Dec. 3, 2021. Barnett was sentenced by Judge Daniel El-Dweek to 18 months confinement with 17 months, 25 days suspended and credit for five days served; placed on supervised probation for 18 months and ordered to pay $1,025 in administrative fees for the first two offenses and sentenced to five days confinement for the third with credit for time served. Barnett also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine (second offense), one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (second offense) after being charged on Jan. 28, 2022. He was sentenced to 18 months confinement with 17 months, 22 days suspended and credit for seven days served and one good day; placed on supervised probation for 18 months and ordered to pay $1,025 in administrative fees. The sentences will run concurrently.
Esteben Bernal II, 42, of Williston, North Dakota pleaded guilty to one count of felony possession of Fentanyl with intent to manufacture/deliver and one count of misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine on March 1, 2022 and was sentenced by Judge Benjamin J. Johnson to serve three years confinement with 2 years, 364 years suspended and credit for one day served; placed on supervised probation for three years; ordered to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow any recommendations; and ordered to pay $775 in administrative fees for the felony and sentenced to 359 days confinement with 359 days suspended and placed on supervised probation for two years for the misdemeanor. One count of misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV depressant and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.