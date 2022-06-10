The following cases were reported by the Northwest District Court of North Dakota:
Joshua Samuel Sanders, 40, of Williston, North Dakota pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence with serious bodily injury and was sentenced by Judge Daniel El-Dweek to two years confinement with 625 days suspended and credit for 105 days served (90 days served with credit for 15 days good behavior). Sanders was also placed on two years supervised probation and must complete the Domestic Violence Treatment Program in McKenzie County and must pay administrative fees totaling $1,025. He is also prohibited from having any contact with the victim. Two counts of terrorizing an adult victim and three counts of domestic violence causing bodily injury were dismissed.
Justin Michael Wood, 33, of Watford City, North Dakota pleaded guilty to one count of interference with a phone during an emergency call and one count of conspiracy to commit theft ($1,000-10,000). Wood was sentenced by Judge Robin Schmidt to 18 months confinement for each offense. For the first offense, Wood was credited for 94 days served with one year, 88 days suspended. He was also placed on supervised probation for 18 months and must pay $525 in administrative fees. On the second count, Wood was credited for 34 days and placed on probation for 18 months to run concurrently with count one. He was also ordered to pay $3,619.54 in restitution and $525 in administrative fees.