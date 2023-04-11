BISMARCK — The North Dakota Petroleum Council (NDPC) is responding to the workforce shortage for its oil and natural gas company members by creating a new program called Bakken GROW (Global Recruitment of Oilfield Workers) which will be an innovative way to bring new workers to the Bakken region through immigration.

Ukrainian workers are being recruited to North Dakota with the new "Uniting for Ukraine" (U4U) streamlined immigration process providing Ukrainian citizens, who have fled since Russia's invasion, an opportunity if they want to come to the United States and work immediately. U4U builds on the robust humanitarian assistance the U.S. government is providing trying to find hosts for Ukrainian citizens and others who have been displaced.



