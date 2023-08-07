Bruce Gjovig

 Chuck Kimmerle

On Wednesday, August 16, Bruce Gjovig will be at Books on Broadway in Williston from 1-3 p.m. hosting a book signing event.

Gjovig, a native of Crosby and is CEO Emeritus of the University of North Dakota Center for Innovation Foundation in Grand Forks, which he headed for 34 years. He has authored seven books, including three on entrepreneurs and innovators since 2019. The first, Innovative Entrepreneurs of North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota: 150 Years of Impact! was written by Gjovig and the late Dr. Hiram Drache, a longtime historian-in-residence at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. In 2021, he published Innovative Entrepreneurs from North Dakota: 125 Years of Impact! The third book, which was published in 2022, is The Innovators from North Dakota: The Change Agents!

Gjovig books

Bruce Gjovig is touring for his third book and will be in Williston August 16.


