On Wednesday, August 16, Bruce Gjovig will be at Books on Broadway in Williston from 1-3 p.m. hosting a book signing event.
Gjovig, a native of Crosby and is CEO Emeritus of the University of North Dakota Center for Innovation Foundation in Grand Forks, which he headed for 34 years. He has authored seven books, including three on entrepreneurs and innovators since 2019. The first, Innovative Entrepreneurs of North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota: 150 Years of Impact! was written by Gjovig and the late Dr. Hiram Drache, a longtime historian-in-residence at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. In 2021, he published Innovative Entrepreneurs from North Dakota: 125 Years of Impact! The third book, which was published in 2022, is The Innovators from North Dakota: The Change Agents!
These three books include profiles of 150 remarkable North Dakotans and their contributions to all areas of America’s business, industry, arts and culture. Those from northwestern and north central North Dakota who are profiled in the three books include:
Ambrose – Clarence “Mac” Myhre – founder of Frontier Airlines that brought air service to western North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado along the Rocky Mountains.
Berthold – Richard Lee – head physicist for U.S. Steel and later president of RJ Lee Group, which manufactured the world’s first personal scanned electron microscope .
Cando – U.S. Representative Richard Armey – economist and U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader.
Crosby – Scott Molander – co-founder of Hat World, the world leader in specialty athletic headwear.
Esmond – Gilmore “Shelly” Schjeldahl – plastics and electronics innovator and pioneer in developing NASA satellite balloons.
Fessenden – Ron Olson – CEO of Grow Biz International and NTY franchise company.
Harvey – Levon West AKA Ivan Dimitri – pioneer of color photography.
Harvey – Patrick Haggerty – President of Texas Instruments.
Minot/Stanley – William Isaacson, Ph.D. – 3M Corporation venture leader who developed the world’s first implantable multifocal intraocular lens.
Minot – Joe Whitty – founder of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors.
Minot – Clint Severson – the entrepreneur behind Abaxis Global Diagnostics, a medical device company for point-of-care blood chemistry analysis systems.
Noonan – Harris Baukol – founder of Baukol Noonan Coal Co., North Dakota’s largest coal-producing company and the eighth largest in the nation.
Ray – Mary Sherman Morgan – America’s first female rocket scientist, and inventor of the liquid rocket fuel, Hydyne.
Rugby – Pearl Young – first female professional and physicist hired by the predecessor of NASA and pioneer in the field of technical writing for engineers.
Stanley – Stanley A. Moe – one of the six founders of Daniel, Mann, Johnson & Mendenhall, which became the largest architectural and engineering firm in the world growing to 100,000 employees under his leadership. Moe was a pioneer in bringing engineering services to an international market and his talents were imprinted in the US Space programs.
Stanley – Ray Rude – invented the Duraflex aluminum diving board which became the worldwide standard for six decades.
Watford City – Andrew Johnston – invented on his Triple V Ranch the cattle guard, founded the North Dakota Stockman’s Association and helped establish state brand inspections.
Williston/New Town – Kari Warberg Block – pioneered the first natural rodent repellent Fresh Cab and other first botanical rodent and insect repellents to be able to meet EPA efficacy standards for control of pests.
Gjovig believes innovation and entrepreneurship are what make economies grow, and innovative entrepreneurs have always been North Dakota’s and America’s biggest advantage and most important export.
“These innovators made a lasting impact using their creativity and innovation. My goal was to provide a good case of how much significant innovation has come out of North Dakotans over a long period of time,” says Gjovig. “Most do not consider North Dakota as a hotbed of innovation and entrepreneurship, but it is. Folks on the prairies are good at solving problems and capturing opportunities. However, we have been poor at telling our story – the light has been kept under the bushel basket.”
The books are published by Smoky Water Press of Bismarck. In addition to regional bookstores, they are sold online at www.DakotaBookNet.com.