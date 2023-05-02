WAHPETON — A North Dakota man accused of running over and killing a teenager after a small town street dance in central North Dakota now faces a less serious charge.

Wahpeton Judge Bradley Cruff signed an order Monday that lowered the Class AA felony murder charge against 42-year-old Shannon Joseph Brandt of Glenfield to a manslaughter charge, a Class B felony. Instead of life in prison, Brandt could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years behind bars if convicted of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson.



