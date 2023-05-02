WAHPETON — A North Dakota man accused of running over and killing a teenager after a small town street dance in central North Dakota now faces a less serious charge.
Wahpeton Judge Bradley Cruff signed an order Monday that lowered the Class AA felony murder charge against 42-year-old Shannon Joseph Brandt of Glenfield to a manslaughter charge, a Class B felony. Instead of life in prison, Brandt could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years behind bars if convicted of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson.
Under North Dakota law, the minimum sentence would be four years in prison because a vehicle was allegedly used as a "dangerous weapon" to kill Ellingson. If convicted, Brandt also would have to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
The change to the charge was proposed last week by Foster County State’s Attorney Kara Brinster, who is prosecuting the case. The defense did not oppose Brinster's move, which is not part of a plea deal, said attorney Mark Friese, who is defending Brandt in the case.
"As we have pointed out since the beginning, there is no evidence to support the misplaced allegation of intentional homicide," Friese said in an email to The Forum. "The state and defense forensic experts have provided comprehensive reports confirming this tragedy was an accident. Misplaced media hype and community conjecture is no substitute for evidence. Mr. Brandt is anxious for the truth to be told to a jury at trial."
A person is guilty of murder if they intentionally or knowingly caused the death of another. Under the manslaughter charge, prosecutors have to prove that Brandt recklessly caused Ellingson's death.
Recklessly means a person does not have to cause a crime on purpose or know that they are committing a crime, according to North Dakota law. The culpability for manslaughter is much lower than murder, Friese said.
Brinster did not cite a reason in court filings for lowering the murder charge, nor did she return messages left Monday by The Forum. Tim O'Keefe, who is representing the Ellingson family, also did not return the newspaper's messages.
Brandt's trial is still set to start May 30 in Wahpeton over the course of roughly two weeks. Friese and Brinster agreed that moving the trial out of Foster County would allow attorneys to try the case fairly.
Prosecutors are expected to argue that Brandt killed Ellingson on Sept. 18 after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota.
Brandt still faces a second Class B felony charge that alleges he did not immediately stop or return to the crash to help Ellingson.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said in court documents that Brandt thought the teenager from Grace City, North Dakota, was a “Republican extremist” who was calling for people to come after Brandt.
Friese has said in court filings that state troopers made “erroneous claims.” Brandt told dispatchers Ellingson was “saying something about a Republican extremist group” and that Brandt was trying to escape Ellingson, according to a 911 transcript.
The story gained national attention and input from prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump. Just days after the deadly crash, Trump claimed national media outlets ignored the story.
Well-known Republicans and others criticized Brinster's initial decision to charge Brandt with criminal vehicular homicide, a Class A felony that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. The prosecutor later changed that charge to murder and has now changed it again to manslaughter. Brinster has not commented on the reasoning for the changes.
Friese has said state troopers' claims "caused an uproar" that led the prosecution to seek the murder charge. Brinster has accused Friese of trying to "poison the jury pool" by putting out lengthy briefs, a claim Friese denied.
The manslaughter charge carries a lesser punishment than the murder and vehicular homicide charges.
Brandt has posted bond and is awaiting trial out of jail custody.