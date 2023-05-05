ND capitol

The North Dakota Legislature recently created new plans for the state's $8.8 billion oil tax savings account.

BISMARCK — Several bills recently passed by the North Dakota Legislature will create a new legal blueprint for spending, investing and conserving the state’s $8.8 billion oil tax savings account.

Republican leaders said the new plans for the Legacy Fund will bankroll quality-of-life improvements and tax relief for citizens while maintaining solid stewardship of the voter-approved fund.



Tags

Load comments