BISMARCK — Gov. Doug Burgum and North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Friday celebrated the governor’s signing of HB1398, which requires the teaching of computer science and cybersecurity and the integration of these content standards into school coursework from kindergarten through 12th grade. The superintendent said North Dakota is the first state in the nation to approve legislation requiring cybersecurity education.

“Today is the culmination of years of work by stakeholders from all sectors to recognize and promote the importance of cybersecurity and computer science education in our elementary, middle and high schools,” Baesler said at Friday’s bill signing ceremony.



Tags

Load comments