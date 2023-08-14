North Dakota was the set of a full-length western film that is now available on platforms such as Amazon, Apple TV, iTunes, Dish, DirecTV and more.
You may notice some of the scenery from 'Sanctified', set in the late 1800s and filmed in the North Dakota Badlands.
The film tells the story of an outlaw who is rescued from death by a nun. She nurses the outlaw back to health in exchange for him guiding her to a church in your very own Williston.
Through their travels, a deep friendship develops between these two unlikely people as they learn to work together to survive their dangerous journey.
Shot in May of 2021 and was produced by local production companies Canticle Productions and DN Cinematics it was a priority to use mostly local talent.
Dean Bellin, Technical Director of Theater at Bismarck State College, was the production designer for the film.
Michele Renner, of Capitol Shakespeare, was the costume designer. Several students from the University of Mary served in various roles both on and off-screen.
“It was a long journey to bring Sanctified to the big screen,” says producer Daniel Bielinski. “It began with a successful Kickstarter campaign back in early 2020, and then our production was postponed due to COVID. Finally we were able to put together a fabulous team and shoot the film in May of 2021. It’s a very beautiful, exciting, and action-packed story, and we were fortunate to have some wonderfully talented artists on the team.”
'Sanctified' saw a theatrical release around North Dakota and the surrounding region in 2022 and is now available for rental or purchase.