Scouting out locations in the Badlands.

North Dakota was the set of a full-length western film that is now available on platforms such as Amazon, Apple TV, iTunes, Dish, DirecTV and more.

You may notice some of the scenery from 'Sanctified', set in the late 1800s and filmed in the North Dakota Badlands.



