Despite high production costs to start 2022, net farm incomes remained high, helping facilitate a sharp rise in land prices for 2023, says Bryon Parman, North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension agricultural finance specialist.

The statewide average land price increase from 2022 to 2023 was 13.46%, which is higher than last year’s increase of 10.9%. Rents were also up considerably, rising 6.82% statewide, marking the largest increase in 10 years.



