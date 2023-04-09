Penny Slagle 1

Penny Slagle, a former Williston State College coach, helped launch the Coyote Clay Target League for local high school students in 2018.

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

The North Dakota State High School Clay Target League announced it broke records for participation of student athletes and the number of high school teams in 2023.

With 2,545 athletes registered as participants in 102 high schools and more than 600 coaches throughout the state in spring 2023, a USA Clay Target League spokesperson said last year's numbers comprised 2,081 athletes and 96 high school teams in N.D.

Clay Targets 1

Williston Coyote Clay Target League members participate in shooting practice.
Clay Targets 2

A Coyote Clay Target League team member practices his stance.
Clay Targets 3

With 138 members, the Williston Coyote Clay Target League is reported to be the largest clay target youth league in the United States.


