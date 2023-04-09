The North Dakota State High School Clay Target League announced it broke records for participation of student athletes and the number of high school teams in 2023.
With 2,545 athletes registered as participants in 102 high schools and more than 600 coaches throughout the state in spring 2023, a USA Clay Target League spokesperson said last year's numbers comprised 2,081 athletes and 96 high school teams in N.D.
The 2023 statewide participation increase represents a jump of nearly 24% from the year before.
Equally impressive, Williston's nascent Coyote Clay Target League has proved enormously successful since its inception.
"We are the largest league in the nation," said Penny Slagle, who helped launch the team in 2018 and is currently a coach of the team.
Slagle said the Coyote Clay Target League was started five years ago with 34 kids from grades 9–12.
"Right now, we have 138 athletes," she said, pointing out the Williston league has since expanded to include young people in middle school, comprising grades 7–12.
"We wanted to go with just middle school through high school to begin," said Slagle, the Williston Herald's 2022 Citizen of the Year. "We didn't know how big this would become, and we didn't have a big enough facility at the time.
"In 2020, we had to change our location," she continued. "We moved out to Painted Woods. We lease land at Painted Woods Sporting Range. At the time, there was no trap range."
Coed Williams County athletes participate in 228 total disciplines, Slagle explained.
"We're all under the USA Clay Target League," she said. "That's who governs our league."
The national league offers four disciplines: trap, sporting clays, five-stand and skeet.
"Right now, we have 54 athletes shooting five-stand, 71 shooting sporting clays and 103 shooting trap," Slagle said, noting the Coyote league's facility currently is not equipped for skeet shooting.
Until recently, the Coyote Clay Target League had minimal options for any type of target shooting.
"We started a fundraising project to build a new trap range," Slagle said. "This spring is the first we've shot off the new range. We have raised enough funding for Phase 1 of the Range Build Project, which includes seven trap houses to accommodate the growth in our trap league."
The retired Williston State College educator and women's basketball coach, and current WSC clay-shooting coach, explained the Range Build Project was necessary to accommodate the phenomenal growth of clay shooting sports in Williams County.
"We have completed Phase 1," Slagle said. "Phase 2 entails building us a clubhouse. We need a home to work out of.
"Our Phase 3 is to host tournaments, and one day host the state tournament," she continued.
In order to host the state tournament, Slagle said the Williston-based club will need to accommodate skeet shooting.
"This will offer our athletes the ability to participate in all four [national] disciplines," she said. "This range will also be open to the public for fun shoots [and] fundraising events to help bring people to our community.
"Our ultimate goal is to host the state tournament in all four disciplines," she continued.
This year's N.D. state tournament takes place June 15–19 in Horace.
"More than 70 high school teams featuring over 1,800 student athletes, along with over a thousand spectators, are expected to attend the 2023 State Tournament," the North Dakota State Clay Target League states on its website.
Safety first
No discussion of entrusting students under the age of 18 with shotguns and encouraging them to participate in organized shooting competitions would be complete without discussing gun safety.
For Slagle and the 138 athletes who participate in the Coyote Clay Target League, gun safety is first and foremost.
"Each athlete is required to take a hunter-education class prior to shooting in the league," Slagle said. "That teaches them gun safety. It teaches the mechanics of the gun — how the gun functions. It teaches them about proper ammunition, with the No. 1 emphasis on safety.
"It also teaches young people conservation, hunting skills, respect for the land and the wildlife," Slagle continued.
She spoke with pride about Williston's youth-shooting club: "In today's society, this is such a great thing for these kids because it teaches respect for the gun, how to properly handle the gun and how the gun should be used."
While acknowledging the proliferation of gun massacres throughout the United States over the past decade — particularly those involving young people — Slagle said teaching middle and high school students how to properly use guns is paramount to addressing the problem in American society.
"Most of the gun incidents are, I feel, lack of training, lack of safety and lack of respect for the firearm," she said. "Safety is the No. 1 thing we teach our athletes. They know how to safely use the gun by learning the proper fundamentals of shooting."
Rather than sitting at home in front of a video display and pretending to shoot human targets, Slagle pointed out Williston youth are able to get outdoors and learn the proper safety fundamentals of using a shotgun to hit clay targets.
"Shooting sports are the fastest-growing activity in the country — and the safest," she said, noting the many injuries many kids suffer from contact sports, which can physically impact them their entire lives.
"What I talk most about this league is you don't have to be an athlete to shoot," Slagle continued. "The majority of our kids are not involved in any other extracurricular activity with the school. So this gets the kids outside to enjoy nature. And it gets them away from social media technology."
Many people assume target shooting is prohibitively expensive for young people, Not so, said Slagle.
"If you do not have a shotgun, the [Coyote] league has a gun they can borrow," she said, explaining the entry fee is $250 for ammunition and clays, plus an additional $35 for liability insurance.
Echoing Slagle's comments, John Nelson, president of the USA Clay Target League, said shooting sports are growing in popularity among young people who want to learn responsible gun-ownership.
"Parents want safe, school-based, non-traditional outdoor activities for their students," Nelson said in a press release. "They want their youth to have the sense of belonging and camaraderie that team activities provide without the high costs and limited playing opportunities of traditional high school sports."
Nelson highlighted USA Clay Target League statistics that show 9,800 new participants joined the league nationwide in spring 2023.
"In the League, there are no benchwarmers," he said. "Everyone participates thanks to the efforts of the shooting ranges, coaches and parents that make teams flourish."
Slagle concurred. She attributed the success of the Williston Coyote Clay Target League to staff and volunteers "who have made this program what it is."
"When I first thought of this idea in 2018, I wondered why Williston wasn't involved in shooting sports at this level because so many other schools in North Dakota offer clay-shooting sports," Slagle said. "I thought, 'Why not us?' It just took off from there, and we cannot be prouder of what this league has become.
"We have a great staff, board members and families that are passionate about this sport," she continued. "I just get excited watching it grow."
In addition to its emphasis on safety, growth is key to the Coyote league's success — locally, statewide and nationally.
"We must be doing something right," Slagle said. "Honestly, we never dreamed we would become the largest league in the nation."