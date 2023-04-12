Simonson

Tiny zebra mussels can have a huge impact on fisheries and water infrastructure. They are easily transported in boat water as near-microscopic larvae and can take over a lake in a matter of a few seasons.

 Nick Simonson

As rivers open with a swell of meltwater, bringing the first open-water fishing action of the season, anglers are hooking up their boats and heading out.

With that spring rush of angling excitement comes watercraft traveling across the North Dakota prairie between those first open rivers and then the lakes as the ice gives way and fish such as pike, walleyes, crappies and bass provide the fix for an extended bout of cabin fever this winter brought.



