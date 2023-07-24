Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. MT, Heartview Foundation in Dickinson will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for Heartview Leadership and board members as well as the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce and later in the day an open house for its new, 16-bed residential treatment facility.

"The grand opening events aim to introduce the facility to the community and demonstrate Heartview's commitment to delivering high-quality serves." reads a statement from Hearview Foundation.



Tags

Load comments