Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. MT, Heartview Foundation in Dickinson will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for Heartview Leadership and board members as well as the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce and later in the day an open house for its new, 16-bed residential treatment facility.
"The grand opening events aim to introduce the facility to the community and demonstrate Heartview's commitment to delivering high-quality serves." reads a statement from Hearview Foundation.
Between 3 p.m. at 7 p.m., the public is invited to tour the facility located at St. Joe's Plaza (30 7th St. W, 4th floor, Dickinson, ND) and learn more about Heartview's treatment model.
A $1.6 million grant from the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services helped make the Dickinson Location possible.
"We are delighted to invite the community to the grand opening of our new residential facility," said Heartview Executive Director Kurt Snyder. "Located on the fourth floor, the facility is taking over what was once the maternity floor of the old hospital. We feel like this perfectly reflects our mission of providing individuals a new life and a new chance to recover from addiction. Dickinson and Western North Dakota have welcomed Heartview with open arms, realizing the need for more treatment services. This event is the perfect opportunity for the public to tour the facility and learn more about Heartview.”
The new facility will officially start taking patients on July 31 and anyone seeking care should call the intake office at 701-751-6129.