My name is Chanse Hall, and I am the new managing editor for the Williston Herald, taking over for Myles Standish.
I hope to build upon the foundation he has helped lay here at the Herald and continue to provide you readers with quality entertaining stories while also keeping you informed of everything going on in Williston and the surrounding areas.
A little about me, I am coming from southwest Iowa, a trek of about 900 miles where I spent the last nine years at the Mount Ayr Record-News, a weekly paper in a county of just under 5,000 people.
There, I was the sports editor, covering many state qualifying teams and a few state championship teams.
During my tenure, I evolved to be an integral part of the paper, writing features, creating ads, training new employees, among other things.
I decided it was time to move on to something else, which is how I now find myself 15 hours away from where I used to call home, in a place that I hope to call home for a while.
North Dakota, and Williston itself, have already impressed me after only being here for a few days.
You can imagine, coming from a county of less than 5,000 that Williston seems like a big city to me. I find it difficult to make a quick choice of where to have dinner with all the options around, however, Monday morning I did find myself at Gramma Sharon's for breakfast. My western omelet and country potatoes, washed down with orange juice, of course, didn't disappoint.
I hope to get out and discover all of what Williston has to offer in the coming months.
Thank you all for taking the time to read the Herald and support local journalism. I am excited to see you all out and about as I begin to experience Williams County.