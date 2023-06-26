Packineau

Pat Packineau addressed the crowd in attendance of the groundbreaking ceremony.

It was a landmark day last Friday for the 4 Bears Casino and Lodge, and for the MHA Nation.

A lot of work has been going into the Casino and Lodge, which has become more of a resort destination than your typical casino.

Golden shovels and hard hats were used in the ceremonial groundbreaking.
The groundbreaking took place after the ceremony in which members of the MHA Council, 4 Bears Casino and engineering firm took part in.
A Native American prayer was given during the ceremony.
MHA Councilman Robert White spoke during the ceremony.
The sports book provides a prime spot to watch all the action at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge.
Native singers closed out the ceremony with a great performance.


