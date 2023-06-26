It was a landmark day last Friday for the 4 Bears Casino and Lodge, and for the MHA Nation.
A lot of work has been going into the Casino and Lodge, which has become more of a resort destination than your typical casino.
Located on the shores of Lake Sakakawea in New Town, 4 Bears brings fun for all ages, not just gambling.
Driving across the bridge one of the first things you see are the waterpark's towers slides. There are boat slips to access the lake for recreational activities on the water and even basketball and tennis courts for those looking for a drier activity to take part in.
Concerts also take place with Don Felder of the Eagles coming up soon and Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates fame also performing in the venue that holds nearly 4,000 people, management decided they needed more rooms for guests to stay which led to the building of a $95 million hotel project that will see it rise seven stories and have 264 rooms, some of which will be suites.
"The seventh floor of the new hotel edition will have a lounge and conference room for 400 people," Pat Packineau, general manager of 4 Bears. "We have 176 rooms currently and we are bringing 90 additional rooms with the new hotel."
Groundbreaking for the casino took place at 2 p.m. and with a brief welcome from Packineau, the MHA Nation began with a quick ritual prayer which was followed by Packineau speaking about the casino and the new hotel, while thanking everyone involved.
MHA councilman Robert White was also in attendance and spoke on the excitement of the new hotel, stating that his uncle owned a roadside motel where the casino now is. The motel was where he first stayed after arriving back in North Dakota in the 80s. They added the casino shortly after and it continues to grow and be a source of pride within the community.
Occupancy was the obvious driving force behind adding the 90 new rooms as more guests show up.
"People want to come out here and enjoy themselves and have a place to go back to and relax," said Packineau. "They don't really have to deal with crowds and traffic. There was a need for new rooms."
The plan to put in a new hotel started back around 2014 with a vision to have it going in 2020, but the world had other plans. COVID changed those plans, but things are back on track for 4 Bears.
"We saw it was the right time," said Packineau. "In 2025 we will have the hotel open. The first floor is office space, retail, restaurants and the hotel itself will have observation deck, conference space and every so many years we try something different and keep a fresh look."
This new fresh look will see the hotel will also have an observance deck located on the top that will look over Lake Sakakawea and the beautiful landscape surrounding the casino.
"It's really one place you can go and you can really enjoy yourself and don't really have to go far," said Packineau. "If you don't have much time or don't want to travel far, there's no better place. 4 Bears has it all."
Inside the casino is a brand new Cache Market to serve the customers Caribou Coffee, brick oven pizza, a grill with burgers and shakes and a homestyle food option set up in a mini-buffet configuration that will also serve breakfast in the mornings.
"I call it fast, casual dining," said Packineau "We have really nice equipment that really helps us push out food quickly."
The Bison Room, which was a fine dining option at the casino is currently shut down but will be renovated into a sports bar and grill.
4 Bears also had the first Sports Book in the state of North Dakota which was recently renovated. With a bar, electronic betting kiosks, tables and chairs facing a TV that covers the entire wall (while being surrounded by other TVs) you certainly couldn't miss any of the action and with a divider, 4 Bears can offer private parties in their sports book as well.
"We went ahead and developed a sports book right away and it was located right on the gaming floor to start with," said Packineau. "We were the first casino to offer a sports book but did it in a small location to test the waters out. They are kind of catching on right now, a lot of younger clientele are betting."
The sports book brought in new clientele to the casino that aren't necessarily into slot machines or card games.
"It was a lot of their first times into the casino," said Packineau. "They see a lot of the amenities and realize it's more than a casino and bring their friends back and some do try their hand at the slot machines and tables."
A river boat is also in the works with plans to have it in the water by August. River Willow will feature a gaming floor, food and a lounge and have fun for all ages.
"Our customers really direct the ship. We go their direction," said Packineau. "We listen to our customers, love our customers and we take great interest in their wants."
4 Bears has plenty going on and you can check their events calendar at www.4bearscasino.com.