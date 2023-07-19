Copy of Provider Blog template - 1
CHI St. Alexius Health

A familiar face will be sticking around at CHI St. Alexius Health. Amarjot Mann, MD, has signed on as a hospitalist after recently completing his Family Medicine residency training here in Williston.

The acuity of care is what drew Dr. Mann to the career of a hospitalist. “During some of the most vulnerable and traumatic moments, my goal is to create a gentler, more tolerable experience. As I monitor them day by day, it’s also an opportunity to counsel them about their disease.”



