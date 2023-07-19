A familiar face will be sticking around at CHI St. Alexius Health. Amarjot Mann, MD, has signed on as a hospitalist after recently completing his Family Medicine residency training here in Williston.
The acuity of care is what drew Dr. Mann to the career of a hospitalist. “During some of the most vulnerable and traumatic moments, my goal is to create a gentler, more tolerable experience. As I monitor them day by day, it’s also an opportunity to counsel them about their disease.”
Throughout his residency training in North Dakota, Dr. Mann, has come to appreciate the community mindset of living in a rural area. He grew up in the Sikh faith, which is why he adorns a beard and a turban. “Community and selfless service are part of the foundation. “A core value of the Sikh faith is Seva, the selfless service of humanity. An early mentor of mine, Sant Gurdial Singh, introduced me to these ideas, leading me to do charitable work in the developing world” he said.
I saw first-hand the lack of community resources and how easily people can be helped with medical care. This is where a seed was planted for my career in health care. And Williston is where my faith and medicine will go into practice.”
Born and raised in Toronto, Canada Dr. Mann has two young sons, Bachan, age 6, and Praim, age 4. In his off time, he enjoys skeet shooting, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and music. “I like to travel and spend time outdoors with my boys” he said. A favorite destination is Whistler, British Columbia, with its Fitzsimmons Range of mountains in southwestern Canada. ”
Dr. Mann is looking forward to being a reassuring presence for those hospitalized at CHI St. Alexius Health. “I appreciate being given the chance to do my training in North Dakota and hope to continue serving patients right here in Williston.”