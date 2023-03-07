Hoang_CCAST.jpeg

Khang Hoang

 NDSU

A researcher in NDSU’s Center for Computationally Assisted Science and Technology and the Department of Physics has uncovered what makes a prominent paint glow in the dark for hours. The findings are reported in a paper titled “Defects and persistent luminescence in Eu-doped SrAl2O4,” published in the journal Physical Review Applied of the American Physical Society.

“The story really began on March 12, 1993, when researchers with Nemoto and Co. Ltd. in Japan successfully developed a new material that re-emits extremely bright green light over many hours in the dark,” said Khang Hoang, the author of the paper. “Their discovery gave birth to an exciting and rapidly growing era of scientific research on persistent luminescence—a physical phenomenon in which a material re-emits light over a long period of time after the light source has been switched off.”



