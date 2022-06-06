The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) through Vision Zero reminds motorists of the dangers of driving with unsecured loads. Every year there are hundreds of fatalities and thousands of injuries nationwide because of unsecured loads on roadways. These crashes and fatalities are preventable when everyone properly secures transported loads.
June 6, 2022 is National Secure Your Load Day, a reminder to all drivers to “Secure Your Load as if everyone you love is driving in the car behind you.”
North Dakota law requires any vehicle with any load or covering to be securely fastened to prevent the covering or load from dropping, becoming loose, detached, or in any manner a hazard to other users of the highway.
“Properly securing a load is another way all drivers can take personal responsibility when traveling on North Dakota roads,” said NDDOT Highway Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon. “A 20-pound object at 55 mph has a force of 1,000 pounds at impact. It only takes a few minutes to make sure a load is secure and doing so can prevent a tragedy.”
Here are a few tips for securing your load:
Tie it down with rope, netting, or straps.
Tie large objects directly to your vehicle or trailer.
Consider covering the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting.
Don’t overload your vehicle or trailer.
Always double-check your load to make sure it’s secure.
Don’t forget that animals should also be properly secured.
The National Secure Your Load Day was started in 2004 by Robin Abel, a Washington resident whose daughter was severely injured by an unsecured load. Since then, she’s worked to change federal and state-level policy, as well as educate the public regarding the dangers of unsecured loads.
Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.