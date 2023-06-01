BISMARCK — In response to the need within North Dakota for loss and grief care among children and teens, North Dakota State Parks & Recreation has partnered with trauma-informed mental health services to serve as the host sites of Camp Good Mourning, a safe and secure environment for children to receive support from their peers and caring adults, N.D. Parks & Rec announced Thursday in a press release.
Lewis and Clark State Park near Williston will host camps on June 13 and June 15. Turtle River State Park near Grand Forks will host a camp June 10, but registration is closed for this camp.
Following several tragic fatalities in the Williston area in recent months, Lewis and Clark State Park offered to be the host site for Camp Good Mourning, being led by ConnectUs Therapy in Williston. The June 13 camp is for grades 1-3, and the June 15 camp is for grades 4-6. The camp will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and is free to attend. If there is interest, an additional camp for grades 7-10 may be added. Attendees will be entered into a drawing for an annual family permit for entrance into all 13 North Dakota state parks.
Registration is required by calling ConnectUs at 701-572-3335.
Turtle River State Park has teamed with Altru in Grand Forks for its camp offered to children 5-18 years old who have experienced loss of a loved one. Registration is closed for this camp, but it is held annually in June.
The nature-based camp will help children learn coping skills through creativity, nature hikes, and other outdoor activities to express feelings of loss and grief.
“Getting into nature and sharing their grief through meaningful activities and outdoor recreation is a wonderful way for these kids to move forward in their healing,” said Lewis and Clark State Park Manager Katie Ogden. “We are delighted to be able to provide a space for ConnectUs Therapy to offer this camp experience.”