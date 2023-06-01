BISMARCK — In response to the need within North Dakota for loss and grief care among children and teens, North Dakota State Parks & Recreation has partnered with trauma-informed mental health services to serve as the host sites of Camp Good Mourning, a safe and secure environment for children to receive support from their peers and caring adults, N.D. Parks & Rec announced Thursday in a press release. 

Lewis and Clark State Park near Williston will host camps on June 13 and June 15. Turtle River State Park near Grand Forks will host a camp June 10, but registration is closed for this camp.



