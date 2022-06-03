Zachary Dominic Harris, 37, of Williston, North Dakota, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony possession of stolen property, one count of felony burglary and one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (second offense).
Harris was sentenced by Judge Benjamen J. Johnson to three years confinement with credit for time served (35 days), three years supervised probation for each count to run concurrently. Harris will also be required to pay fines and fees totaling $1,100 for the first count and $525 for the third count. Harris must serve the first 35 days of the sentence.
The defendant must also take part in a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations for treatment. Harris must also participate in the 24/7 Sobriety Program and pay all fees associated with the program.
Nicholas Arthur Boyd, 42, of Williston, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to one count of felony terrorizing an adult and felony preventing an arrest. Boyd was sentenced by Judge Paul Jacobson to three years confinement, serving the first 30 days (under house arrest) on the first count. Boyd was also sentenced to three years supervised probation and must pay $525 in fines and fees. Boyd was sentenced to 30 days house arrest on the second count, which was reduced to a misdemeanor. The sentence will run concurrently with the first count.
The firearm and ammunition seized in the arrest will be destroyed by law enforcement.