4H Leadership Conference

Extension Youth Conference delegates visit with NDSU Extension agent Breanna Kiser during a workshop.

North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors gathered in Fargo in late June to host their yearly Extension Youth Conference.

Extension Youth Conference is a leadership event for North Dakota youth in grades seven to 12 sponsored by the North Dakota 4-H Foundation. The four-day event on the campus of North Dakota State University gives youth delegates the opportunity to attend leadership workshops, complete service-learning projects and gain insight from keynote speakers.



