Democracy in Russia was dealt a heavy blow in a closed door trial for Alexei Navalny this week. Navalny was found guilty of the charges laid against him, and as the only political rival to Putin, Navalny’s associates and all his potential voters are now labeled as extremists. With no political opponent, Putin has postponed elections indefinitely.
For three years, criminals across the world have been using an FBI created messaging app to send messages about illicit activities. The message encrypting app ANOM was created by the FBI and decrypted by Australian authorities in what is being considered the biggest international criminal bust of all time. The criminals thought they were usng an encrypting app that required a specially programmed phone only available to a certain few and the open admissions in the form of texts and voice messages ranges from drug and human trafficking to organ sales on the black market and murder. Thousands of arrests took place almost simultaneously in 12 countries, bringing down entire international underground syndicates in revolution of the earth. The FBI liaison to Australian authorities mentioned in an interview that the initial flight risk arrests are just the beginning.
More corruption charges have been brought against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as well as many members of her parliament. The democratically elected leader was arrested in a military coup on Feb. 1 and the following initially peaceful demonstrations for her return to power by the citizens of Myanmar has been met with armed military violence. San Suu Kyi is accused of taking large sums of money and gold from a developer but the general consensus among the citizens of Myanmar is that these allegations are likely untrue and just a way to prevent her from continuing to be the head of state in the country. The civil protests have led to an almost total shutdown of the country as the largest grocery store chain in Myanmar closed its doors and thousands of government employees from postal workers to street traffic directors have refused to work while San Suu Kyi is imprisoned. The civilian death toll is estimated to be over 800 now as the military escalates their response to the coup protests.
Conditions in the war torn Tigray region of Ethiopia have become dire as 350,000 people, mostly women and children, face famine. The conflict has led to the tactical burning of crops and livestock and has devastated an already impoverished region. The United Nations has formally demanded humanitarian access to the area but with cell and internet communications still unreliable across the country, coordinating ceasefire efforts with humanitarian efforts has been almost impossible, placing those who wish to help potentially in harm's way as well.
The Colombian federal police are being accused of horrific crimes against protesters in cities across the country as indiginious Colombians protest their disappearing rights to sacred lands. The Human Rights Watch says it has documented over 20 extrajudicial killings, hundreds of assaults and sex crimes against protesters by federal police and has publicly urged the Columbian government to step in and protect it’s peoples rights and lives.