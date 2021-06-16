A phenomenon known as “sea snot” has taken over the Sea of Marmara and surrounding waters south of Istanbul and is threatening ocean wildlife throughout the area. The material is caused by waste materials from chemical plants and sewage spillover killing microbial life in the local ocean, allowing the invasive slimy algae to grow at an exponential rate. The slime wraps around and clings to gills and mouths and blocks sunlight, killing everything in its path. The “sea snot” has now spread to the Agean and Black Seas and threatens the high end fishing industries in the area where some of the most expensive delicacies, like osetra caviar, are found. The Turkish government has started a cleaning process but locals and members of the fishing industry are calling the efforts “too little too late”
Tensions are rising on the high altitude border between India and China as the the one year anniversary of a conflict that left 20 Indian soldiers and 4 chinese soldiers dead approaches. The conflict began when the soldiers confronted each other with rocks and sticks, then opened fire. This conflict marked the deadliest conflict between the two nuclear power nations in half a century, as both sides have been strongly fortified with military forces and equipment. The leaders of the two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, each blame the other for starting the conflict and even a year later, no noticeable progress has been made. The conflict has also devastated Indian farmers and herders in the area who are already dealing with plummeting prices for their crops with the new corporate crop pricing laws the Indian government put into effect two years ago.
Illegal gold mining in Mozambique's Chimanimani National Reserve has led to the streams being polluted with mercury and disturbed dirt while forests are being cut down throughout the once pristine tourist attraction. The illegal mining began to pick up after a cyclone devastated nearby towns in 2018. The miners, when caught, are arrested and educated about the destruction mining creates and offered opportunities in the tourist aspect of the park in an effort to gain the trust of the miners and rectify the situation that turned them to illegal mining in the first place. Repeat offenders face jail time.
A global shipping crisis originally caused by the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak has led to product shortages around the world. These shortages are amplified by a workforce shortage in mass shipping hubs like China, the United Kingdom and the United States. The shipping crisis takes the form of ocean shipping hubs being contaminated with SARS-CoV-2 and some incoming ships, like those off the coast of Shanghai, are waiting two weeks at sea to be unloaded or are diverted elsewhere. The ripple effect grows exponentially with truck driver shortages felt around the globe. Companies that deal in raw materials are hit the hardest as they do not work with backlogged items or overflow. This drives up consumer prices for things like lumber, steel and iron.