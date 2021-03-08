• A series of dynamite blasts rocked the city of Bata, the most populated city in Equatorial Guinea, and where nearly half the overall population lives. The blasts are attributed to a storage center on a military base catching fire. The explosion has claimed 22 lives so far but that death toll is expected to rise significantly as locals and law enforcement dig through the rubble.
• The military junta in Myanmar has occupied all the hospitals in major cities across the country. Civilians have made reports of violent dispersing by troops and over 50 citizens have been confirmed shot dead by the military.
• The English Royal family is under extra scrutiny this week after a bombshell interview with Prince Harry Winsor, his wife Meghan Markle, a biracial American actress, and Oprah Winfrey. Reports of racist comments and concern over the color of the couple’s son Archie’s skin. During the interview, Markle shared she had suicidal thoughts due to harassment from the royal family.
• Pope Francis made an unprecedented visit to Iraq this week in an effort to bring peace between the Muslim religious majority and the minority Christian population. Iraq is one of the oldest homes for Christianity, with Saint Elijah's Monastery south of Mosul, which was built over 1,400 years ago, still an important Christian site. The Pope met with the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani and both leaders agreed that peace between all faiths in the area is the only way forward into the future.
• Thousands of Rohingya refugees in northern India are now the largest stateless ethnic group. After fleeing deadly religious persecution in their home country, the Indian government has decided to deport the refugees back to Myanmar, a move some call a violation of international humanitarian laws that prohibits sending asylum seekers to their deaths.