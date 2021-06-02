Doctors WIthout Borders warned in an open letter that hundreds of thousands of Congolese children, women and men are at serious risk of being infected with cholera after being displaced by a massive volcanic eruption. Cholera is a microbe found in dirty drinking water that kills most victims through extreme dehydration in a matter of hours or days. The volcano first erupted on May 22 after weeks of seismic activity swept through the area. Many residents did not flee the earthquakes, as seismic activity is relatively common in the area, but scientists argue there was enough warning to safely evacuate if plans had been in place. Without these plans, entire cities and villages emptied in a matter of hours as residents fled the oncoming lava. Many have fled to neighbouring Rwanda and Uganda creating temporary camps. Doctors Without Borders also warns of displaced and separated families, especially children, becoming victims of human trafficking
Japan is facing an economic crisis as athletes begin to arrive for the 2021 Summer Olympcs with SARS-CoV-2 restrictions in full effect. Many developed countries have warned against beginning the Olympic games on the official start date, but Japan is pressing ahead on schedule after sinking 1.7 trillion yen or roughly $15.7 billion so far on construction for the games. Business owners responsible for the construction are pushing for the games to proceed, though the pushback from Japanese citizens has been palpable as most citizens struggle with vaccine availability. Olympic athletes have mixed opinions ranging from fear that their training will be for naught to sadness from not being allowed to do the traditional sightseeing of the host country.
The Chinese government has increased the limit on children for married couples to three. Now considered an invasion of couple’s reproductive rights by the UN, the country’s policy started in the late 1970s restricted families to one child to counteract overpopulation. A preference for boys led to a high male to female ratio, which has caused birth rates to plummet. Theoretically, a child has been born in China now that will see China no longer be the world’s most populous country. This instability in birth rates is also having an effect on futures investments as the Chinese workforce could be lacking in a generation or two.
Two ancient Thai artifacts have been returned to Thailand after they were stolen and smuggled to the United States decades earlier. The “commerce stones” were on display at the Asian Arts Museum in San Francisco until the museum was forced to forfeit the artifacts after a lawsuit settlement between the U.S. government and the Museum ended in repatriating the artifacts back to Thailand. Tanong Sakan with the Lintel Repatriation Committee says this is only the beginning of the return of looted and stolen items of historical and religious significance back to the Thai people. The Thai government hopes to lend out artifacts in exchange for other culture's artifacts in the hopes of furthering knowledge.
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a tough challenge as Yair Lapid, his opponent in the upcoming election, takes a lead in the polls. Although the leaders' policy views are similar and at one point Lapid was Netanyahu’s chief of staff, the scandals and political corruption accusations surrounding Netanyahu coupled with the recent tragic loss of life in air raids of the past weeks between Israel and Hamas has led to a significant rise in popularity for the new potential Prime Minister as the deadline for permanent peace talks draws closer.