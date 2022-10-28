A Williston journalist whose phone was seized by police in January hopes he can eventually stop such a seizure from happening again.
Tom Simon, who reports for Williston Trending Topics News Radio Live and Coyote Radio 98.5, retained Thomas Barnard with law firm Baker Donelson, and the firm sent out public records requests to multiple agencies earlier this month in response to the seizure of Simon’s phone by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
BCI agent Charissa Remus seized Simon’s phone at a January school board meeting while investigating a supposed leak from the Williston Basin School District No. 7 school board.
Simon’s phone was returned after then Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem ruled that BCI had violated the state’s Shield Law. That law says police can’t use a warrant to seize a journalist’s notes or records without first holding a hearing to determine whether withholding the device would have caused a miscarriage of justice.
Not long after Simon’s public records requests went out, the U.S. Justice Department announced that it was formally adopting a policy put forth by Attorney General Merrick Garland last year barring federal prosecutors from using subpoenas or warrants to seize records from reporters engaged in news gathering.
Simon said the records requests were the first step toward a goal of getting the law enforcement and judicial officials to understand North Dakota law prevents them from seizing reporters’ records in most cases.
“We want to get this fixed so everyone knows you can’t pressure reporters to get their sources when you’re investigating something,” Simon said in an interview Friday.
He retained lawyers with Baker Donelson because of their reputation and their approach.
“They want to find a roadmap that doesn’t include a lawsuit if possible,” Simon said.
Barnard said the end goal is making sure reporters’ First Amendment rights are protected.
“We are in the process of collecting relevant information to develop a better understanding of what happened,” he said. “We have also submitted several public records requests. Although litigation is an option, we hope to initiate conversations with appropriate agencies to identify corrective actions. There are various applicable statutes that include a number of remedies, and we are exploring each of them. Our desire is to reach a cooperative solution that will provide confidence that policies and practices are implemented to ensure these kinds of events do not happen again in North Dakota. The ultimate goal is ensuring the protection of the First Amendment for the press, which plays a vital role in our community. This week the U.S. Department of Justice made very clear the expectations for law enforcement regarding the rights of a free press. We hope North Dakota will follow that example and undertake similar precautions and policy changes.”
Part of the process will be understanding what happened to lead to the seizure. After Simon reported on what happened at a closed meeting of the District 7 school board that led to the departure of former superintendent Jeffrey Thake, a criminal investigation started into an alleged leak.
Investigators from BCI got a warrant for Simon’s phone through Williams County Judge Benjamen Johnson, though the affidavit did not identify Simon as a journalist.
Simon criticized the entire situation, saying the board shouldn’t have started a criminal investigation, the Williston Police Department and BCI shouldn’t have investigated, and Johnson shouldn’t have approved the warrant.
“This was a failure of every stop along the way,” he said.
Barnard said the records requests are going to be key to understanding exactly what happened.
“Cases I am familiar with all have unique circumstances, but there are usually some common themes: Insufficient or unclear policies and procedures; insufficient or nonexistent training; and a lack of oversight in the process,” he said. “It is too early to know exactly where and why things went wrong here, which is why we are working now to gather relevant facts.”
The records requests, which were sent to the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, BCI and the Williston Police Department, seek information about the investigation into Simon as well as the kind of training officers receive about interacting with journalists, as well as about the First Amendment, North Dakota’s Shield Law and other privacy protection laws.
Simon said he wants to make sure other reporters don’t go through what he went though. Even though his phone was returned, the issue of it being taken in the first place matters not just to journalists but to people who rely on the reporting that journalists do.
“Freedom of the press matters,” he said.