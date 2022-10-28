A Williston journalist whose phone was seized by police in January hopes he can eventually stop such a seizure from happening again.

Tom Simon, who reports for Williston Trending Topics News Radio Live and Coyote Radio 98.5, retained Thomas Barnard with law firm Baker Donelson, and the firm sent out public records requests to multiple agencies earlier this month in response to the seizure of Simon’s phone by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.



