Five Williston firefighters are among those from North Dakota headed to fight wildfires on the West Coast.
Lt. Clint Bates, Engineer Mitch Byman, Chief Jason Catrambone, Capt. Jason Lewis and Firefighter Hunter Voss arrived in Oregon Wednesday, Sept. 16. They took Williston Fire Department Engine 13.
The group is part of a contingent of North Dakota firefighters headed to the West Coast to take on deadly wildfires burning in California and Oregon. North Dakota departments including Grand Forks, Fargo and Minot are participating.
On Wednesday, the group arrived in Umatilla, Oregon and were headed to the Devils Fire that is near the border of California and Oregon. They'll be stationed in Salem and will be on active duty for 14 days.