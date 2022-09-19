Artemis I

A duo originally from Williston are now living out their dreams as NASA employees and they are on the team involved with the historic Launch Complex 39B, Artemis I.

NASA's website states: The Artemis I launch will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come. The Primary goals for Artemis I are to demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment and ensure a safe reentry, descent, splashdown, and recovery prior to the first flight with crew on Artemis II. The mission duration will be 38 days, 23 hours and 49 minutes. The total distance traveled will be 1.3 million miles and the re-entry speed 24,500 mph (Mach 32) with splashdown scheduled for Nov. 5.

Artemis launch

Austin Decker has his thumbs up in the middle, surrounded by his team.
Austin Decker and Jason Adams

Decker and Adams at the football stadium in Tucson, Arizona to watch their alma mater NDSU Bison play.


