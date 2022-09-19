A duo originally from Williston are now living out their dreams as NASA employees and they are on the team involved with the historic Launch Complex 39B, Artemis I.
NASA's website states: The Artemis I launch will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come. The Primary goals for Artemis I are to demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment and ensure a safe reentry, descent, splashdown, and recovery prior to the first flight with crew on Artemis II. The mission duration will be 38 days, 23 hours and 49 minutes. The total distance traveled will be 1.3 million miles and the re-entry speed 24,500 mph (Mach 32) with splashdown scheduled for Nov. 5.
Austin Decker is a NASA Integrated Vehicle Loads Team Lead and Sub-Discipline Lead Engineer. Jason Adam is a NASA Cryogenic Fluid Management Project Office Manager. Decker and Adams work for NASA out of the Huntsville, Alabama facility.
Decker and Adams will be among the many NASA employees with their eyes and full attention on the historic Launch Complex 39B, when the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket lifts off for the first time from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Decker said the SLS is the most powerful rocket NASA has ever launched, and the human rating and heavy lift capability it provides are critical for the Artemis lunar exploration program.
“The upcoming Artemis I launch will be the highlight of my career so far," Decker said. "I’ve been working on a previous heavy-lift concept and SLS for my entire career at NASA. It will be incredible to see all the work that so many amazing people have put in, finally pay off.”
Decker explained that the term integrated vehicle loads mean the loads that affect the main backbone of the rocket’s structure.
“I am responsible for organizing, training, equipping, and recruiting engineers to work in the integrated vehicle loads and dynamics discipline,” Decker said.
The Artemis I launch is scheduled for its third attempt Sept. 27 after the first two were canceled.
Decker explained the first launch attempt was scrubbed due to what initially appeared to be an issue prechilling one of the core stage engines.
"The Artemis I core stage uses refurbished Space Shuttle Main Engines, now known as RS-25D engines, which burn liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen," Decker said. "Due to the extreme low temperatures, it is important to chill the engines before starting them. Upon inspection after the scrub, the engine was prechilling correctly but a test sensor on the engine was giving incorrect readings."
Decker went on to explain that the second attempt was scrubbed due to a liquid hydrogen leak which prevented them from fueling the vehicle. They replaced the seals in the quick disconnect and will be doing a tanking test Sept. 22 to verify if the repair was successful. If that works and they get range approval, they can plan to attempt launch again on Sept 27th, with a backup date of Oct. 2nd.
“For this rocket launch, I provided several subject matter experts to support the team who are monitoring the rocket to make sure it is ready for launch,” Adams said.
Adams explained that cryogenic fluids are things like liquid hydrogen, liquid oxygen and liquid methane. Liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen are what fuel the SLS rocket.
"I have experts in all aspects of Cryogenics, including the issues surrounding some of the on-pad leaks we have been experiencing," Adams said. "We’ve been assisting the Space Launch System team evaluate options and develop mitigation strategies for the launch issues they’ve experienced.”
The load team's duties are completed ahead of launch to ensure the strength of the rocket’s capability to withstand any unexpected environment. On launch day, Decker said his team has a few crucial responsibilities.
“I’m responsible for leading the team to provide load assessments, where we use the measured winds and other parameters to verify that the rocket will not be overloaded during flight," Decker said. "We also assess ground wind conditions and answer any other loads and dynamics questions our chief engineer may have about operating the vehicle on flight day. It is a very challenging position.”
The duo met when they went to high school together here in Williston and then graduated from NDSU together.
Adams step-dad Monte Besler said Adams was part of an industrial engineering team at NDSU his senior year that was sponsored by NASA competing around the country.
"After graduation, he was offered a job at NASA and Austin had National Guard commitments and other things," Besler said.
The split for the duo was not long lived and they were reunited when Adams had moved up in his position at NASA. Besler said Adams was selected for a six month assignment where he was a personal technical advisor for three unit managers. When his assignment ended, Adams was able to have one special favor granted to him.
"Jason could have requested to be moved to California or some nice place but he didn’t," Besler said. "Jason's request was that NASA interview Austin for a position."
Decker said he was just wrapping up graduate school when Adams encouraged him to apply for a job opening at NASA.
"I thank God for blessing me with this opportunity, Decker said. "I am extremely fortunate to be hired as a loads and dynamics engineer."
Neither Decker or Adams believed NASA could be a place of employment for them when they graduated high school.
“I just didn’t know it was accessible for me, being from Williston, North Dakota,” Adams said. “Pursue your dreams. Work hard to achieve your goals. Worthy pursuits require work. And be proud to be from the great state of North Dakota. Don’t hide from it, own it."
“I thought it was pretty unlikely,” Decker said. “If you have a talent and a passion for something, you can reach your goals if you work hard enough. Set a goal, make a plan, and go for it!”
The SLS rocket will lift off for the first time from NASA’s Modernized Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
“If all goes well, the third attempt to launch Artemis I will take place Sept. 27,” Adams said. “I encourage everyone interested to follow our progress toward a new era in deep space exploration.”