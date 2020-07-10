The 2020 Census is underway. In an effort to count as many people residing in North Dakota as possible, the Williams County Complete Count Committee is participating at specials events during the summer for people to complete their 2020 Census and register to win cash prizes.
Williston Mayor Howard Klug and Williams County Commission Chair Steve Kemp will announce the program at a news conference on Monday, July 13, at 10am. The meeting will be held in the third floor Training Room at the County Administration Building, located at 206 East Broadway in Williston.
From disaster planning to small business development, fire department funding to highway construction, census data is used to fund many programs that affect North Dakota communities. Each person who isn't counted in the census equals approximately $19,100 over 10 years in lost federal funding per resident for North Dakota.