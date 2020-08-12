During the summer of 1914, a large suffrage campaign was conducted across North Dakota. The Votes for Women League led the effort, working with organizations such as the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and Federation of Women’s Clubs.
Volunteers and paid field workers traversed the state organizing 200 clubs (each with 10 to 500 women), holding public rallies, raising money, publishing ads– all in an effort to convince the men that they should vote for full voting rights for women.
The measure was defeated that fall, but after the election, North Dakotans understood more about women’s voting rights. This list of key officers was published in the Fargo Forum and Daily Republican. Check and see if your grandmother was a suffragist.
North Dakota Votes for Women League 1914
STATE OFFICERS: President – Mrs. Clara L. Darrow of Fargo, VP Beulah Amidon of Fargo, V.P at Large Alice Hunter of Dickinson, Cor. Sec. Ella Boise of Fargo, Rec. Sec. Mary Weible of Fargo, Treas. Helen deLendrecie of Fargo, Asst. Treas. Emma Pierce of Fargo, Campaign Mgr. Elizabeth O’Neil of Fargo, and Press Mrs. Frances Bolley and Mrs. A. S. Little.
DISTRICT VICE PRESIDENTS: Anna Hazen of Larimore, Mrs. William Falger of Devils Lake, Luella Hildreth of Fargo, Mrs. W. S. Lauder of Wahpeton, Kate Glaspell of Jamestown, Zetta Bodenstab of Bismarck, Bertha Farup of Park River, Mrs. P. M. Cole of Kenmare, Flora Burr of Bottineau, Mrs. V. H. Stickney of Dickinson, Martha T. Tatem of Williston, Mrs. George Bingenheimer of Mandan, and Mrs. Guy Grove of Crosby.
Local Chairmen
Abercrombie –Alma Tweete, Ambrose –Agnes De Witt, Anamoose – Mrs. L. W. Wells, Antelope – Mrs. John Schmid, Antler – Mrs. George Else, Ardoch – Mrs. O.O. Scott, Arvilla – Mrs. John Fadden. Baden – Mrs. E. L. Price, Balfour – Mrs. E. C. Stone, Bantry – Mr. Clark King, Barton – Mrs. O. Fearing, Bathgate – Mrs. Manning, Beach –Mary J. Hudson, Belfield – Mrs. Flemington, Berwick – Mrs. N. M. Tweet, Bisbee – Mrs. I. J. Leonard, Bismarck –Fannie Quain, Bottineau –Pearl Hunter and Mrs. C. L. Hennessey, Bowbells –Julia Ellerstedt, Bowden – Mrs. H. E. Schmitt, Bowman – Mrs. R. T. Heywood, Brisbane –Lula Fleming, Brocket – Mrs. C. K. Vierlius, Buffalo – Mrs. Clark, Burleigh – Mrs. C. D. King, Buxton – Mrs. John E. Lerom.
Cando – Mrs. S. F. Smith, Carrington – Mrs. E. L. Goss, Casselton – Mrs. R. C. Kittel, Cavalier – Mrs. John Mahon, Christine –Gertrude Johnson, Churches Ferry – Mrs. H. R. Murray, Cleveland – Mrs. S. A. Welch, Columbus – Mrs. C. J. King, Conway –Mary Vorachek, Cooperstown – Mrs. M. D. Westley, Cottonwood Lake – Mrs. S. Swazi, Courtenay – Mrs. Jones, Crary – Mrs. F. R. Stevens, Crocus – Mrs. Johnson, Crystal – Mrs. Ross. Dawson- Mrs. C. E. Knapp, Dazey – Mrs. E. A. Duff, Dennybrook - Mrs. R. R. Bullis, Derick – Mrs. Humphreys, Devils Lake – Mrs. A. M. Powell, Dickinson – Mrs. Heaton and Maisie Dinsdale, Donnybrook – Mrs. W. S. McIntire, Drayton – Mrs. Wylie, Dunseith – Mrs. A. L. France. Edgeley – Miss Miracle, Edmore – Mrs. L. C. Searle, Egeland – Mrs. Charles Tufford, Ekman – Mrs. M. J. Mullins, Eldridge –Clover Streck, Ellendale – Mrs. Benjamin Porter, Emerson – Mrs. E. A. Neff, Epping –Isabelle Lykken.
Fargo – Mrs. Luella Hildreth, Fairmount – Mrs. Joseph Clark, Fessenden – Mrs. H. Lyness, Flaxton – Mrs. Christian, Fordville – Ethel Rea, Forman – Mrs. D. J. Jones. Gackle – Mrs. Thomas Pettit, Galesburg – Mrs. Ed Moe, Gardens – Mrs. R. H. Fairfield, Gardner – Miss Belle Hudson, Garrison – Mrs. Leo Mahowald, Gladstone – Mrs. George Lee, Glenburn – Mrs. Mabel Laing, Glen Ullin – Mrs. J. T. Nelson, Goodrich – Mrs. O. F. Jordal, Grafton – Mrs. O. M. Omlie, Grand Forks – Mrs. Alice N. Page and Temple Irwin, Grandin – Mrs. Knight, Granville – Mrs. Jayson Geddes.
Hamilton – Mrs. John McDermid, Hampden – Mrs. Hogan, Hankinson – Mrs. J. R. Jones, Hansboro – Mrs. M. Lawler, Harvey – Mrs. Aloys Wartner, Hatton – Mrs. B. Harlvorson, Hebron – Mrs. E. O. Murray, Hettinger – Mrs. J. G. Johns, Hillsboro – Mrs. Loitwood, Hope – Mrs. S. S. Shippy, Hurdsfield – Mrs. G. A. Best. Inkster –Lee Crittenden, Jamestown –Alice Paddock, Jud –Agnes Thompson, Kramer – Mrs. C. M. Thorswold. Lakota – Mrs. W. C. Hagler, La Moure – Mrs. C. I. Hutchinson, Landa - Mrs. T. T. Landa, Langdon – Mrs. Walker, Lansford –Helen Ringer, Larimore – Mrs. W. G. Morris, Lawton – Mrs. J. E. Stevens, Leal – Mrs. J. H. Flewell, Leeds – Mrs. William Burns, Leonard – Mrs. William Watt, Lidgerwood – Mrs. Phillip Wohluend, Lignite – Mrs. John J. Monson, Lisbon – Mrs. C. W. Coates, Lonetree – Mrs. John Kassens.
Mandan – Mrs. T. A. Cummins, Manning – Mrs. Pearl Evans, Mapleton – Mrs. Saunders, Marmarth – Mrs. Alma MCiueen, Martin – Mrs. G. H. Varney and Mrs. J. W. Varney, Max – Mrs. E. E. Nelson, Mayville – Mrs. Mattie Robinson, Melville – Mrs. Elisabeth Spink, Michigan – Mrs. Dr. Wager, Milton – Mrs. A. R. Stewar, Minnewaukan – Mrs. Torger Sinness, Minot – Mrs. Mary Colcord, Minto –Amy Evans, Mohall – Mrs. Percy Crewe, Monango – Mrs. Maud E. Scott.
Napoleon – Mrs. John Doyle, Neche – Mrs. Jones, Newberg – Mrs. H. E. Martin, New England – Miss C. A. Madsen, New Leipzig – Mrs. R. E. Shavien, New Rockford – Mrs. Julia Kellington and Mary Craig, New John Brastad, Omemee – Mrs. Max Ebenhahn, Oriska – Mrs. C. A. Fisher. Park River – Mrs. Bertha Farup, Pembina – Mrs. Kneeshaw, Pisek – Angela Lavak, Plaza – Mrs. C. L. Holt, Plummer – Mrs. S. S. Swenson, Portal – Mrs. E. D. Prairie. Rolette – Mrs. J. F. Alexander, Rolla – Mrs. Mary Packard, Ross – Mrs. Peter Weidert, Roth – Mrs. O. O. Lee, Rugby – Mrs. Millie Holbrook and Irene Christianson, Russell – Mrs. R. T. Wood, Ryder – Miss Aldyth Ward.
Stanley – Mrs. Fred. L. Alger, St. John – Mrs. Hartgraves, St. Thomas – Mrs. E. A. Taylor, Sanborn –Helen Blake, Sanger –Lottie Shark, Sarles – Mrs. Ella Naismith, Sherwood – Mrs. Alice M. Goheen, Shevenne – Mrs. Fisher, Silva – Mrs. C. W. Wilson, Souris – Mrs. John Thorburn, Starkweather – Mrs. M. Fassen, Steele – Mrs. S. A. Hogue, Surrey –Grace Shirley, Sutton – Mrs. O. B. Hoff.
Taylor – Mrs. C. H. Silvernail, Tansom – Mrs. Peter Tansom, Tappen – Mrs. D. McKee, Thorne – Mrs. John Gray, Tioga –Minnie Thompson, Towner – Mrs. C. E. Fouts. Underwood – Mrs. Vogel. Valley City –Mary Deem, Velva – Mrs. Lee. Wahpeton – Mrs. D. R. Jones, Walhalla – Mrs. Hugh Gibson, Walum – Mrs. Elsa J. Jacobson, Warwick – Mrs. R. E. Simmons, Warsaw –Gertrude Ryan, Washburn – Mrs. C. M. Packard, Westhope – Mrs. W. A. Medaugh, Wheelock –Lillian Cooke, White Earth – Mrs. G. D. Watt,s Williston – Mrs. W. H. Denny, Willow City – Mrs. N. Bough, Wilton – Mrs. Annie Durand, Wimbledon –Mrs. Robert Clendenning, Wing –Helen Wilkinson, Wishek – Mrs. J. J. Doyle, Wyndmere – Mable Andrus. York – Mrs. W. A. Onion.