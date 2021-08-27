The chaos and violence of the final withdrawal deadline in Afghanistan set for Tuesday, Aug. 31, has brought up painful memories for many veterans. No matter the branch, the brotherhood of veterans reaches across the years and distances to touch those veterans living here in Williston.
Corey Moen, commandant of the Williston Veterans of Foreign Wars post, said it’s important for those veterans to remember they aren’t alone.
“I was in Iraq, and this is not just affecting our Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, but we really need to convey to our Afghanistan veterans that their service was not in vain,” Moen said. “We really have to convey that, because the veterans from Vietnam, Somalia, and Iraq, we’ve seen this before, but not to this level, and the reason it is so important to let these veterans know that they’re their service and not in vain is because of the mental health issues that it’s causing a lot of our other veterans that weren’t even there.”
The collapse of the Afghan government and the rapid takeover of the nation by the Taliban prompted criticism of how the withdrawal has been handled.
Joe Luplow, who served in the U.S. Army Rangers in Afghanistan, said the quick change on the ground was partly because of political concerns.
“If we can’t go do our job, if you don’t let us off our leash to go do what we’re trained to do, we’re not going to successfully finish what we start and they knew that,” he said.
Michael Bear, who was a staff sergeant with the U.S. Marines, agreed. He was among the very first to be deployed to Afghanistan in late 2001. His problem is with the decisions elected leaders made, rather than military commanders.
“I look at it as like: if I were a CEO of a company, or if we had any CEO of a company, who left his people and his assets behind, that wouldn’t be acceptable,” he said. “I’m in a service company. And we just left out of here and left our assets, and then, you know, another service company came in and took our assets, that wouldn’t be acceptable.”
The problem is bigger both because of the danger to civilians and the fact many Taliban fighters were released and returned to the country.
“And this gets even worse, because we’re dealing with human lives,” Bear said. “At this point in time, I don’t know how to bring in refugees, because they’ve allowed so many people to be free now. Right? They came in and took over. Now you don’t know who a refugee is and who the bad guy is anyway.”
The desperation was on full, horrific view a few weeks ago when Afghan civilians tried to hold onto the wheels of an American plane as it took off, then fell to their deaths.
Afghan people who worked with Americans are worried.
“One thing you have to understand what those translators, those guys, you know, they’re basically defectors,” Bear said. “Right? And so when they’re defectors, they’re putting your lives in there and make the decision that this is what I’m going to be here for. This is what I want to do. I stand behind this. And I want this. You can see it as people believed in America so much that they were holding on to that plane as it’s taking off.”
Moen said the decision to withdraw so quickly essentially left Americans on the battlefield and their allies unprotected.
“The thing that bothers the veteran community with leaving Americans on the battlefield, is I have seen what they have done to women and children, personally,” Moen said. “It’s something that sticks with you. It damn near wrecks your soul sometimes.”
Luplow is disappointed that more preparation wasn’t done to have the Afghan government able to stand on its own.
“If we can’t take a piece of this there and establish a stronghold, we’re not going to finish doing what we need to do.”
One way for veterans to let elected officials know how they feel is by joining veterans organizations like the VFW or American Legion. The political part is only part of the benefit, though.
“When you come when you join these groups, these organizations and you go to the meetings and stuff you start meeting like minded people,” Moen said. “Let me rephrase that, not like minded people but you meet people who have shared mutual hardships, you know, and that builds camaraderie more than anything.”
Keeping in contact with others who have served is a way to help ease the transition back to the world outside Afghanistan.
For Luplow, the time spent with his comrades still brings him pride.
“I did the things that I did,” Luplow said. “I’m proud to have worked with the men I did work with — to just know them and do the things that we did collectively as a team.”