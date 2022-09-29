The Canadian government announced the removal of all COVID-19 entry restrictions at their portal of entries by land, air or sea to pre-pandemic status, effective Oct. 1. Restrictions lifted include vaccination status, testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada.
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Montana Governor Greg Gianforte along with the premiers of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta advocated for the changes at the United States and Canada shared land border ports of entry.
“Resuming pre-pandemic hours of operation at our shared ports of entry is long overdue,” Burgum said. “We strongly urge our federal governments to remove this burden that forces travelers and businesses to drive long distances and spend more on fuel and labor, incurring unnecessary costs at a time of high inflation and workforce challenges.”
Burgum said that the pandemic hours of operation were inconvenient and restrictive.
In a interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday, President Joe Biden announced that the pandemic was over.
The announcement by Biden spurred Burgum, Gianforte, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to join forces and write a letter to the President and Minister Trudeau in an effort to encourage the reinstatement of border service hours between their shared border ports of entry.
The press release also said Burgum, Gianforte and Canadian leaders believe the impact of lifting the operational restrictions of the shared border entries between the United States and Canada would benefit trade resources and the economy for both countries.
Burgum said that he has been pushing the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Homeland Security to restore service hours since April 2020. He requested a meeting again in June of 2022 with CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus to request service hours at border ports of entry be restored to pre-pandemic conditions. Again in July, Burgum sent a letter to Magnus and the United States Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Burgum said he is pleased with the decision by the CBP to increase hours of service at three of the border port entries on the United States and Canada border in North Dakota. Border entry hours at Maida, Northgate and Sherwood ports are temporarily increased by two hours, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., pending approval from the Canada Border Services Agency, according to a letter from CBP to United States Senator John Hoven. The expanded hours will be evaluated after 120 days.
“The reduction in hours of operation on North Dakota’s 310-mile border with Canada has caused significant hardship on the movement of citizens, goods and tourists between our two nations,” Burgum said. “We appreciate this temporary expansion of hours at three ports of entry and will continue to urge CBP and Homeland Security to restore pre-pandemic hours at all ports of entry to ensure the secure and steady flow of people, goods, and services between North Dakota and our northern neighbors and friends.”