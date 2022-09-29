Boarder Entry

A U.S. Customs agent interviews a truck driver at the U.S. Border crossing station at Pembina, N.D.

 Eric Hylden | Forum News Service

The Canadian government announced the removal of all COVID-19 entry restrictions at their portal of entries by land, air or sea to pre-pandemic status, effective Oct. 1. Restrictions lifted include vaccination status, testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Montana Governor Greg Gianforte along with the premiers of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta advocated for the changes at the United States and Canada shared land border ports of entry.



